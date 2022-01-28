US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would nominate a black woman to sit on the US Supreme Court by the end of February. The announcement made by Biden is a long withstanding promise made by him before the Presidential elections in 2020. On Thursday, Biden assured the country that he was currently studying the nominations of all the candidates. In the press conference held at a formal White House event to mark the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, he said, "I’m keeping the commitment I made during my campaign for president—I will nominate the first Black woman to the United States Supreme Court."

"The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity and that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It is long overdue in my view," he added.

Notably, the statement from Biden came as his poll numbers reached new lows and his party is panicked about the mid-term elections as per AP. Further, political expert and professor at Georgetown University, Nadia Brown noted that Biden wanted to woo the voters by replacing Justice Stephen Breyer with the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. The expert noted that Biden knew the importance of the black woman in the Democratic Party and the growing influence of Black women in society.

"It’s also a recognition that Black women have been marginalized in American politics for centuries and the time has come to right the imbalance of a court made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries," Biden reiterated and added it's long overdue.

Citing the AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate, the expert said that the Black women are the most loyal Democrats as more than 90% of them voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election. "And it’s Black women’s reliability as Democratic voters that makes it so important for the party to respond to their priorities and keep them in the fold," AP quoted Nadia Brown, as saying. "Democrats know Black women are going to turn out for them so they have everything to lose if they don’t do this," added American political scientist.

