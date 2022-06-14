US President Joe Biden To Visit Israel, West Bank And Saudi Arabia From July 13 To 16

The White House announced the dates for US President Joe Biden's first trip to the Middle East on June 14, which would include engagements in Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia from July 13 to July 16. In late April, Biden accepted an invitation to visit Israel. The trip was originally scheduled for late June, but was later pushed to July due to scheduling concerns, according to the White House.

AP reported citing an Israeli official that the scheduling challenges were due to the Saudi part of the trip, which was added later and exposed the US President to criticism from certain Democrats who wanted him to maintain a tough position against Riyadh over its human rights record. According to media reports, Prince Mohammed ordered the assassination of U.S.-based writer Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

After Biden took office, his staff made it clear that the president would avoid direct involvement with the crown prince and instead focus on King Salman. Human rights campaigners and several Democratic supporters warned Biden against visiting the oil-rich monarchy without first obtaining human rights guarantees, saying that such a visit would send a message to Saudi leaders that there are no consequences for flagrant rights breaches. Saudi Arabia has been accused of suppressing opposition through widespread arrests, killings, and violence.

Biden and his aides believe that freezing off the Saudis is not in US' best interest

However, at a time when gas prices are increasing, there is growing concern about Iran's nuclear programme, and China is expanding its worldwide footprint, Biden and his national security staff have determined that freezing off the Saudis, particularly the crown prince, is not in the US's best interests. The trip was announced by the White House after Saudi Arabia helped nudge OPEC+ to increase oil output by 6,48,000 barrels per day in July and August, and the country agreed to extend a United Nations-mediated ceasefire in its seven-year conflict with Yemen.

Biden praised Saudi Arabia's ceasefire decision as "courageous." According to an administration official, Prince Mohammed, also known by his initials MBS, played a "vital role" in brokering an extension of the ceasefire. In a statement announcing the Middle East trip, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said King Salman invited Biden to visit the country during a conference of the six Gulf Cooperation Council members in the port city of Jeddah.

Image: AP