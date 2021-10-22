US President Joe Biden Urges Americans To 'seek Mental Health Help' Citing COVID Effects

In a heartfelt message, United States President Joe Biden urged Americans to seek help if they are struggling with mental health issues after the COVID pandemic.

Addressing the public at the CNN Town Hall conclave, President Biden noted that a lot of Americans are feeling "down" because of the pandemic and are anxious about future, particularly heading into holiday season. He said that they must seek help if they need it. He interacted with the audience, pointing to the thoughts that have grappled people throughout the lockdown, CNN reported.

"How many people do you know--and maybe some in the--because of what you have been through, a loss of husband, wife, brother, mother, son, father, whatever, or you had something that impacted you with covid naturally find yourself down," Biden said at the conclave.

Noting the multidimensional impact of the pandemic on lives of a variety of people, Biden also added that people are unsure if they want to get back in the "game" or how to get back into normal lives. He also spoke about the lack of emotional upheaval for the young and old, which has been caused due to COVID-related lockdowns.

"People used to look forward to so many events --High School prommer graduation ceremony, free example with cancel because of the pandemic," he said.

"There's plenty of help"

The pandemic has, in every aspect, altered social, professional and academic lives for now. Although not everyone is personally infected by the disease, somehow, they have experienced the effect of it. Upping the spirit of seeking help for mental health, President Biden explained,

"Having a broken spirit is no different than a broken arm. You shouldn't be ashamed of it. There is plenty of help... There are a lot of people who can help."

Citing the daily US COVID tally, the President also urged all eligible Americans to get their due vaccines.

US Covid tally and vaccination

As per the bulletin released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 cases in the States have continued to fall, but overall level of community transmission is still high. As of October 21, the US logged 81,987 cases including 1,873 fatalities, which has upped the total death tally to over 7 lakh 30 thousand.

The 7-day average of daily new cases is 73,079, a 15.1% decrease from the previous week, CDC said in a tweet. Currently, California leads the infections list with 48.6 lakh cases followed by Texas with 41.9 lakh cases.

On the vaccination front, the United States has been able to completely vaccinate 57.6% of its total population and at least 66.6% of citizens have received one dose. On Thursday, the White House permitted COVID-19 vaccination rollout for children between 5-11 years. The gigantic campaign will involve over 25,000 pediatrics and children hospitals to initiate the first-of-its-kind vaccine rollout.

Image: AP/Shutterstock (representative)