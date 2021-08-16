Following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the White House on Sunday informed that US President Joe Biden along with Vice President Kamala Harris met with officials to discuss the withdrawal situation in Kabul. The President talked to the national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the evacuation of US personnel, SIV applicants and other Afghan allies from the war-ridden country. The President’s online meeting to seek updates on the evacuation process came hours after the Afghan government in Kabul fell to the Taliban militants.

This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/U7IpK3Hyj8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2021

President Biden, who is currently on his planned August vacation, have been seeking updates regarding the situation from the remote location. Although all operations of the President can be carried out from Camp David, officials are aware of the problems regarding the President being out of town during such a time. Options ranging from his return to the office to a national address is currently being discussed, however, no decision regarding this has been taken yet. Officials have also raised concerns as the situation could turn out to be ‘Biden administration’s Katrina,’ a reference to the 2005 hurricane situation, where the Bush administration failed to react quickly due to the President being on vacation.

US President Joe Biden pins blame on Trump over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden deflected the criticism he received over the situation in Afghanistan, to his predecessor Donald Trump. In a statement on August 14, while cataloguing all the steps he has taken amid the Taliban offensive in Afghanistan following his decision to withdraw US troops from the South Asian country after two decades, Biden also said that he inherited the deal cut by Trump which ultimately left the extremist group “in the strongest position militarily since 2001.”

The US President also said that Trump reduced American soldiers in the war-torn country to just 2,500 shortly before he left in January. However, Biden also pledged that the US war in Afghanistan will not be passed on to the next US President after already being presided by at least four Presidents. On Sunday, the US began hurriedly evacuating its personnel, having been forced to make threats to ensure people's safe passage.

Afghan govt surrenders to Taliban, peaceful transfer of power underway

After a stunning 2-week capitulation following the withdrawal of foreign troops in the country, the Afghan government surrendered to the Taliban on Sunday, which will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The development came after the militant group took over all border posts leading to Kabul, leaving only Kabul airport as the remaining exit from the war-torn nation. The Taliban then issued a statement saying that they have no plans to take the Afghan capital by force, following which the Afghan government agreed to a peaceful transfer of power, confirming that the government had surrendered.

IMAGE: AP