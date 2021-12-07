US President Joe Biden's Secret Service Agent Catches Netizens' Eye; Leaves Many Obsessed

After a video of United States' President Joe Biden's secret service agent went viral on social media, he has some not-so-secret crushes all over the internet. People can't get enough of him after a TikTok user released a video of him that went viral. A guy who shielded the Bidens on vacation may now require protection from his followers. The new hot agent on the block is getting compared to Tom Cruise in "Top Gun," while netizens have dubbed him as Biden's baddies.

While many people came out to see the president, it appears that they remained for the handsome agent, dressed casually in khakis, a knitted sweater, a black trench coat, and classic black Wayfarers; with a Secret Service badge pinned to his waist, flashing beneath the jacket. The TikTok video of the attractive secret service agent on Biden's team, shared by an account named @life with matt, has garnered over 3 million views.

*leaves boyfriend for Biden secret service agent* pic.twitter.com/YL3FZxnvS8 — roe jogan (@roejogan__) December 1, 2021

President Biden spotted shopping in Nantucket

On Friday, the US president was seen shopping in Nantucket with several of his grandchildren, and his appearance drew throngs of admirers. Before returning to the White House, the Bidens stepped out on the posh Massachusetts island where they're known to spend the Thanksgiving holiday. Check out how netizens reacted on Twitter.

"Dude is a part of the matrix," commented one user. " "leaves boyfriend for Biden secret service agent," another posted.

Dude is a part of the matrix — Volv ☁️ (@getvolv) December 1, 2021

A twitterati posted a funny picture with caption, "Me after seeing Joe Biden's hot secret service agent."

Me after seeing Joe Biden's hot secret service agent: pic.twitter.com/gWA1IxGPfB — Johann Timkang (@johanntimkang) December 2, 2021

"People are enamoured with Biden’s Secret Service agent after viral videos: ‘I’m in love’," an user posted.