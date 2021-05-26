US President Orders Intel Agencies To File Report On COVID Origin In 90 Days; Warns China

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he has asked intelligence agencies to ramp up efforts to reach a conclusion about the origins of COVID-19 and report to him in 90 days. In a statement, Biden said intelligence has narrowed down on two likely scenarios but hasn't reached a definitive conclusion.

Joe Biden also said the US would work with allies "to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence." The cases of COVID-19 first emerged from China’s Wuhan in December 2019.

As questions arise over COVID-19 origin, the US President's chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci on Tuesday backed the 'next phase of investigation' by the World Health Organisation (WHO) into the origins of the virus. Speaking to reporters, Dr Fauci said that he was not '100% sure of the origin' and it was imperative to look and investigate. US has urged China & WHO for a transparent process stating that there was a need to 'get to the bottom' of it.

China silent on COVID origin probe

As questions continue to be raised over the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, China on Wednesday parried a question on whether it would allow an independent probe into allegations that the virus may have been leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, even as Chinese researchers claimed that Coronavirus may have been transmitted to humans from pangolins via bats.

In a bizarre rebuttal to America's demand for a 'COVID origin probe', Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday, demanded a WHO inquiry into an unexplained respiratory illness in July 2019 at Fort Detrick base. China has repeatedly denied that COVID-19 originated at either the Wuhan Institute of Virology or the Wuhan wet markets. This rebuttal comes amid growing calls for a transparent probe into COVID origins at Wuhan. the WHO team that probed the origins of the virus in Wuhan Institute of Virology have called for a follow-up probe.

Moreover, the WHO team that probed COVID's origins has indicated that Chinese authorities withheld crucial data that could have shed light on the COVID origins, potentially complicating efforts to understand how the global pandemic began. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in March that his team suffered rejections from China in accessing "raw data on early COVID-19 cases" while adding that more "collaborative studies" are required with "more timely and comprehensive data sharing". As the deadly pandemic has wrecked the economies and strained the health care systems across the world, global pressure continues to mount on China over the investigation on the COVID origins.