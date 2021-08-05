US President Provides 'safe Haven' To Hong Kong Residents Deprived Of Guaranteed Freedoms

Amounting to backlash for China, US President Joe Biden on August 5 signed a memorandum conferring temporary 'safe haven' to residents of Hong Kong. The Biden-led administration has often supported the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the residents of Hong Kong while recognising the significant erosion of those rights and freedoms in Hong Kong by the Xi Jinping-led Communist regime.

"Today, President Biden, signed a memorandum directing the deferral of removal of certain Hong Kong residents who are present in the US, giving them a temporary safe haven. This action demonstrates President Biden’s strong support for people in Hong Kong in the face of ongoing repression by the People’s Republic of China, and makes clear we will not stand idly by as the PRC breaks its promises to Hong Kong and to the international community," statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki read.

US provides safe haven for Hong Kong residents by deferring enforced departures

Since Biden took office in January 2021, the US has been vocal about Beijing's crackdown on the territory through its National Security Law passed in June 2020. While China's assault on Hong Kong's autonomy has overtly been acknowledged, the process of deceit undermines democratic processes and institutions at large.

"Given the politically motivated arrests and trials, the silencing of the media, and the diminishing space for elections and democratic opposition, we will continue to take steps in support of people in Hong Kong," the White House asserted.

The latest move is likely to entice a stern response from Beijing which recently rejected criticism from the US and its allies over the crackdown in Hong Kong.

China's tightens hold over Hong Kong

After imposing on Hong Kong the law of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (NSL), China has undermined the enjoyment of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong. Since the imposition of the NSL in June 2020, the Hong Kong police has continued a campaign of politically motivated arrests, taking into custody at least 100 opposition politicians, activists, and protesters on NSL-related charges including secession, subversion, terrorist activities, and collusion with a foreign country or external elements. Over 10,000 individuals have been arrested for other charges in connection with anti-government protests. Over the last year, China has continued its assault on Hong Kong’s autonomy, overlooking its democratic institutions, imposing limits on academic freedom as well, and cracking down on freedom of the press.