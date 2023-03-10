US Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Slams Biden Over Annual Budget Spending

US Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has slammed US President Joe Biden for his annual budgetary proposals. While criticising the US president, the Indian-American said that the proposals were "socialist in nature and a disaster for America". On Thursday, Joe Biden released the annual spending plan and US' $6.9 trillion budget which included more than $7.1 billion in funding for the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, and Palau.

It also included the $63.1billion request for the state department and the US Agency for International Development. Further, the defence department’s portion of the budget request was $842 billion, which would focus on ramping up the US military presence in the Indo -Pacific region. The payments were part of its strategy to “out-compete China” and strengthen America’s alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific. But apart from direct military programs, they are the largest single budget line for the region in the spending plan, as per the White House press statement.

Nikki Halkey criticises Biden's budget proposal



The presidential candidate from the republican party has condemned the proposal after Biden unveiled his USD 6.9 trillion budget. "We should be moving people from welfare to work. But Joe Biden is calling for no-strings-attached welfare checks with no work requirements," said Haley. While talking about Biden's spending plans she argued that the current democratic president has come out with a series of social welfare measures and raised taxes on the rich.

"I think Biden is the ultimate socialist president. He loves to spend everybody else's money. His answer to everything is to increase taxes," Haley told in a Fox News interview.

Further, she added: "We need to be realistic. We're USD31 trillion in debt. We are borrowing money to make our interest payments. This is not sustainable. The problem is Washington DC has a spending problem, and we need to put them on our diet and put an end to it," she said in response to a question." While bluntly attacking the US president, Nikki Haley said that the Biden administration should have said that they "are going to claw back the USD500 billion of unspent COVID-19 money".

