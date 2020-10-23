US Presidential Debate 2020: Key Takeaways From Final Trump-Biden Showdown

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger in US Election 2020, Joe Biden met for the final face-off before November 3. After setting a chaotic example in the first presidential debate on September 30 where moderator Chris Wallace was seen battling to gain control of the discussion, the expectations with the final face-off were comparatively high owing to a substantial change of rules. In an attempt to have a more orderly discussion, the microphones of both Republican and the Democratic candidate will be turned off for some portions so that the point can be made an uninterrupted manner.

Key takeaways from final presidential debate

Trump takes ‘full responsibility’ of COVID-19

The US President claimed to take “full responsibility” for the COVID-19 pandemic but added, "It’s not my fault that it came here. It’s China’s fault." Trump earlier criticised Biden’s proposals on the COVID-19 saying "All he talks about is shutdowns. No, we’re not going to shut down." However, Biden responded, "I’m going to shut down the virus, not the country."

Trump and Biden began their final face-off with moderator Kristen Welker opening the debate with questions about COVID-19 response. While Trump reiterated that he is "immune" to the virus and that the outbreak is "going away", Biden insisted that there is "no other serious" scientist that thinks the same way.

Biden added: “He says we’re, you know, we’re learning to live with it. People are learning to die with it.”

Donald Trump tones it down

One of the most significant takeaways from the October 23 debate remains that Donald Trump drastically toned it down. Just three weeks after receiving backlash for his constant interruptions and badgering of Biden, the US President was seen adopting a more subdued tone in the early portion of the debate that involved both candidates to answer questions in two minutes. Trump even asked the moderator “If I may?” before countering the Democratic challenger instead of straightaway jumping into the discussion.

US National Security

After COVID-19, the moderator brought up foreign country interference in the United States. "Any country that interferes in American elections will pay a price," began Biden, saying it has been his clear position throughout his political career. "They are interfering with American sovereignty. That's what's going on right now,” Joe Biden added. He said Russia would prefer Trump because "They know I know them. And they know me."

Biden-Trump on North Korea

Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump for ‘legitimising’ North Korea by meeting with its Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. The former US VP called the North Korean leader a "thug" and denounced US President for “embracing” them. To this, Trump responded by mocking former US President Barack Obama saying that Kim "doesn’t like" him. He also said that the Democrats "left us a mess". Trump noted that the US is "not at war" with North Korea and hailed his “very good relationship” with Kim.

Race in the United States

Followed by the mention of American families, the debate turned to the question of race in the United States. With the country being rocked with protests for several months amid the pandemic, Joe Biden noted that there is “institutional racism” in the country. Meanwhile, Trump who has been reluctant on using this phrase reiterated that he has done more for the African-American community than any other president since Abraham Lincoln. But Biden attacked Trump saying that he is "one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history".

“He pours fuel on every single racist fire,” Biden said mentioning that Donald Trump started his 2016 election campaign by calling Mexicans as “rapists.” Former US VP said, "This guy is a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn."

‘Wind energy kills birds’: Trump

When the moderator opened the question about climate change. Joe Biden insisted that there is a need to expand the sources that provide renewable energy and mounted an attack on Trump for his previous claims about wind energy leading to cancer.

Donald Trump hits back saying, "I know more about wind than you do. It’s very expensive. It kills the birds". Trump denounced "massive windmills" needed to generate wind power and mentioned that he "loves solar, but it's not powerful yet to really run our big, beautiful factories."

