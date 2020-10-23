US Presidential Debate: Celebs Wonder 'what's Trump Hiding' As Biden 'stood His Ground'

As the 2020 presidential election begins to inch closer, President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden took the debate stage for a final time. Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden locked horns against each other in the final presidential debate before the upcoming election. The debate, which took place in Nashville, Tennessee, saw both the contenders exchanging heated conversations which the people were quick to catch. Scores of prominent Hollywood stars who were watching the debate shared their reactions to the Nashville encounter between the two White House rivals on social media.

Hollywood celebs react to Trump-Biden showdown

The two candidates argued for over 90 minutes on an array of topics ranging from healthcare to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, from corruption to climate change, the two opponents stroked it hard against each other in the final debate. There were celebrities who praised President Trump, while there were others who applauded Joe Biden for 'standing his ground'. In the contentious debate, Trump claimed he was the 'least racist person in the room', leading him to garner much attention across social media.

I want to live in a country where we have a President who isn't a colossal liar. #WithBidenWeCan — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 23, 2020

Joe Biden spoke the Truth with grace and poise and stood his ground against every one of Trumps lies. #BidenWon #debates — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 23, 2020

If I read anybody saying “Trump was Presidential” or about his new tone or how he was restrained I’m gonna walk into the exact middle of the forest and lay down until time and insects take me home. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 23, 2020

TRUMP!! Doing great!!! Going great!! Steady as you go!!! GREAT JOB!! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 23, 2020

WHAT IS TRUMP HIDING?



Everything. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2020

If Trump has his way, the ACA will "magically disappear" -- and with it coverage for preexisting conditions. Trump's insistence on destroying the ACA hurts all American families! #Debates2020 — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 23, 2020

The showdown between Trump and Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., marks the final presidential debate before the Nov. 3 election. Biden brought up how in the last debate Trump told the Proud Boys to 'stand back and stand by', instead of denouncing white supremacy, but he stumbled and accidentally said the 'Poor Boys' instead of the Proud Boys.

One of the most important takeaways from the October 23 debate remains that President Donald Trump drastically toned it down. Just three weeks after receiving backlash for his constant interruptions and badgering of Biden, the US President was seen adopting a more subdued tone in the early portion of the debate that involved both candidates to answer questions in two minutes. Trump even asked the moderator “If I may?” before countering the Democratic challenger instead of straight away jumping into the discussion.

