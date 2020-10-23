US Presidential Debate: Netizens Baffled As Trump Says 'wind Kills Birds', Say 'mute Him'

The United States President Donald Trump and his opponent Joe Biden came face to face for one last time before the election on October 22, for taking part in the final presidential debate. The two leaders locked horns on several topics and American citizens got a chance to decide on who they would like to see at the highest chair of their country in 2021.

Read: US Presidential Debate 2020: Key Takeaways From Final Trump-Biden Showdown

Twitter says 'better than last debate'

The debate, which took place in Nashville, Tennessee, was moderated by NBC journalist Kirsten Welker, who, netizens think, did a great job in handling the candidates. As expected, social media was full of opinions and shared their thoughts on the presidential debate on Twitter. Take a look at what people think about debate and how they reacted.

Read: US Presidential Debate: From 'xenophobic' To 'total Disaster'; 5 Fierce Trump-Biden Jibes

The Daily Show comedian Travon Free said on Twitter that the "buried story" from the debate was that Trump called his wife Melania a racist after the Republican candidate said that he was the least racist person in the room. First Lady Melania Trump was present in the so-called "room" as she had joined her husband for the final debate in Tennessee.

People also made fun of Trump telling Biden that he knows more about the wind than the latter does, adding that "wind kills all the birds". This happened when Biden claimed Trump knows nothing about windmills and said, "he thinks wind causes cancer, windmills," pointing at the president. People have started sharing memes with the caption "wind kills all the birds." Some are also sharing the exact moment when Melania pulled her hand out of Trump's grip and walked away from the stage before the start of the debate.

The buried story of the night: Trump thinks Melania, who was in the room, is more racist than he is. #Debates2020 — Travon Free (@Travon) October 23, 2020

WIND IS VERY EXPENSIVE



IT KILLS ALL THE BIRDS pic.twitter.com/ctlilwLGyk — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) October 23, 2020

Trump saying wind energy “kills all the birds”... #debate pic.twitter.com/PHO7Ixo47M — AJ LENAR 🇺🇸 (@AJASONLENAR) October 23, 2020

We hate him more.



pic.twitter.com/CiGP9zn3BO — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) October 23, 2020

The winner of the debate is first and foremost the mute button. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 23, 2020

One individual jokingly wrote that it brought tears to his eyes after he realised that Muhammadu Buhari, the president of Nigeria, who won the elections in 2019 despite refusing to participate in the presidential debate ahead of the polls. The individual was referring to Donald Trump's refusal to take part in the second debate, accusing the moderators of siding with Biden after they decided to put a transparent barricade keeping in mind the president's COVID-19 diagnosis.

Watching US Presidential #Debates2020 , I cried when I remembered that Buhari legit purposely refused to turn up for 2019 presidential debate and Nigerians still voted him into power. 😢 — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) October 23, 2020

Read: US Presidential Debate: Politicos Say 'choice Is Clear' After Final Trump-Biden Showdown

While many people felt that last night's debate was the most rational so far and they credited moderator Kirsten Welker for that. Netizens said that Trump and Biden actually debated on issues and held each other accountable. Democratic Party candidate Andrew Yang, who stood against Biden earlier this year in the presidential ticket's race, said that Trump listened to feedback from last time and interrupted less this time and also remained a bit polite.

I think I speak for everyone when I ask this question... Next time, can we just have @kwelkernbc moderate all debates? #2020Election #Debates2020 — Broc Atkinson (@Brocster) October 23, 2020

Glad to see the candidates actually debated the issues this time. And importantly, held each other accountable. Risch won’t debate because he doesn’t want you to see him for who he really is, and what he’s not willing to do for you. #RetireRisch #Debates2020 #idpol — Paulette Jordan (@electpaulette) October 23, 2020

Trump has definitely been coached and listened to feedback about the last debate. He seems muted and deferential. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) October 23, 2020

Read: US Presidential Debate: Donald Trump Says 'will Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Soon'