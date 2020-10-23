US Presidential Debate: Netizens Laud Moderator Welker 'for Putting Trump In Check'

Shortly after the final US presidential debate wrapped up in little more than 90 minutes, internet users flooded social media praising moderator Kristen Welker. With US Election 2020 being less than two weeks away, this was the first time that both contenders, Joe Biden and Donald Trump were able to deliver their remarks in a comparatively clearer manner.

While there was a substantial change of rules in the final Trump-Biden face-off including muting of microphones for some portions, most internet users lauded NBC News’ White House correspondent for doing a “magnificent job” like a “total pro”. Remarkably, Welker is only the second black woman to have moderated the general election presidential debate. ABC News' Carole Simpson was the first African-American woman to moderate a presidential debate in 1992. Nearly two decades had passed without another being chosen until Welker.

Here’s what netizens, her colleagues have to say about Welker:

I think Kristen Welker did an amazing job! It wasn’t perfect, but far better than any other moderator dealing with Trump so far. — Kashal-Tee (@KashalTee) October 23, 2020

Thank you @kwelkernbc for giving the American people a real #DebateTonight pic.twitter.com/5fz2ekmfAM — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 23, 2020

So. Glad the last debate is over. Interesting side-by-side character insights. Not much to be learned. Trump mini-rants boring, untruthful, sweaty, disjointed. Biden reasonable, calm, prepared. Kristen Welker magnificent. — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) October 23, 2020

Well done - not an easy thing to pull off. Kudos @kwelkernbc https://t.co/37XtWSbsIn — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) October 23, 2020

She did an awesome job — Matt (@NausetSharks) October 23, 2020

Total pro. She is thoughtful, tough and in charge. A master class where voters were clearly well served. Yes, that is ⁦@kwelkernbc⁩ pic.twitter.com/H8KSGbIKIW — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 23, 2020

Kristen Welker was absolutely commanding and brilliant moderating this debate and finally putting the Incompetent Ignorant Hate Monger Racist and Pretentious Wannabe, Lifelong Conman Trump in check. Once again America gets to see what we warned about! Donald Trump the Mediocre! — Franklyn Robinson (@far1762) October 23, 2020

@kwelkernbc did an incredible job at the debate managing the #ManBaby. Gave the #IdiotInChief time to talk but when @realDonaldTrump would start to rant his #LiesAfterLies she cut him off. She allowed each an opportunity to respond but stayed in command. Fair and balanced!👏 https://t.co/uYH05HyHGW — Xraydave (@XrayDave1201) October 23, 2020

We'll done #KristenWelker 👏👏👏

Women are the majority, with increases expected.

Run it! pic.twitter.com/j8AeU5W5DL — Alice (@go1ask1alice) October 23, 2020

Read - US Presidential Debate: Wallace Says He's 'jealous' Of Welker After Uninterrupted Face-off

Read - US Presidential Debate 2020: Key Takeaways From Final Trump-Biden Showdown

Wallace says he's 'jealous' of Welker

Chris Wallace, who moderated the first presidential debate in September, admitted during the post-coverage of the final face-off between Donald Trump and Joe Biden that he was “jealous” that Kristen Welker was able to carry the debate in an orderly fashion. NBC News’s White House correspondent, Welker was the moderator of the final US presidential debate between incumbent Trump and Democratic Challenger Biden at Boston University in Nashville on October 23.

But to everyone’s surprise, the last debate before the November 3 election turned out way less chaotic than the initial face-off. Mostly owing to the update in rules that involved a mute button. Speaking on Fox News immediately after tonight’s debate wrapped up, Wallace said on-air, “I would’ve liked to have been able to moderate that debate and get a real exchange of views instead of hundreds of interruptions.”

Each candidate got two minutes to answer each question, and during that time, the other person was muted. At points, there was an opportunity for crosstalk, but there was no real discretionary mute button per se. Owing to the update on rules, both candidates were seen satisfied by giving their opinions uninterrupted. At one instance, Trump even lauded the moderator for “handling it (debate) very well.” However, there were many who felt the mute feature was "underused".

Read - US Presidential Debate: Politicos Say 'choice Is Clear' After Final Trump-Biden Showdown

Read - US Presidential Debate: From 'xenophobic' To 'total Disaster'; 5 Fierce Trump-Biden Jibes