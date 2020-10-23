US Presidential Debate: Wallace Says He's 'jealous' Of Welker After Uninterrupted Face-off

Chris Wallace, who moderated the first presidential debate in September, admitted during the post-coverage of the final face-off between Donald Trump and Joe Biden that he was “jealous” that Kristen Welker was able to carry the debate in an orderly fashion. NBC News’s White House correspondent, Welker was the moderator of the final US presidential debate between incumbent Trump and Democratic Challenger Biden at Boston University in Nashville on October 23.

But to everyone’s surprise, the last debate before the November 3 election turned out way less chaotic than the initial face-off. Mostly owing to the update in rules that involved a mute button. Speaking on Fox News immediately after tonight’s debate wrapped up, Wallace said on-air, “I would’ve liked to have been able to moderate that debate and get a real exchange of views instead of hundreds of interruptions.”

Candidates make uninterrupted remarks

Each candidate got two minutes to answer each question, and during that time, the other person was muted. At points, there was an opportunity for crosstalk, but there was no real discretionary mute button per se. Owing to the update on rules, both candidates were seen satisfied by giving their opinions uninterrupted. At one instance, Trump even lauded the moderator for “handling it (debate) very well.” However, there were many who felt the mute feature was "underused".

At the start of the debate, Welker had clarified, "At the beginning of each section, each candidate will have two minutes, uninterrupted, to answer my first question. The Debate Commission will then turn on their microphone only when it is their turn to answer. And the Commission will turn it off exactly when the two minutes have expired. After that, both microphones will remain on."

The mute feature came after the candidates held a chaotic first presidential debate with interruptions mostly by Donald Trump. So much so, that moderator Chris Wallace was seen battling to gain control of the discussion. As per The Washington Post analysis, in the 90-minute-debate last month, the candidates either interrupted Wallace or their opponent at least 90 times, out of which, 71 times it was the Republican leader.

