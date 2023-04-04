US Presidential Election 2024: Here Is The List Of Confirmed Candidates

The US 2024 presidential race has been taking shape with Donald Trump eyeing a comeback bid for the White House against the Democrats. Current US President Joe Biden is yet to confirm his bid for next year's election. There are many who have announced their bid for elections in 2024, including, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and others. Here is a list of confirmed candidates for the US presidential elections in 2024, as per the People's magazine.

1. Donald Trump





Republican representative Donal Trump has announced his bid for the presidential elections. Trump has been impeached twice, criminally charged and generally full of controversy. He has proven that he has the ability to move the mob, especially after the US capitol riots. Even after losing the last US presidential elections, Trump has stayed active in politics, campaigning for far-right candidates throughout the 2022 midterm election cycle. The former US president, On November 15, 2022, formally declared his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

Notably, on March 30, Trump made history after being the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges when a Manhattan grand jury indicted him. The case broadly focuses on hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, with whom he is widely believed to have had an affair several years ago. However, these charges would not affect his 2024 campaign much. On Tuesday, Trump will appear in the New York court for his arraignment.

2. Nikki Haley



On June 30, Nikki Haley hinted at her desire to run for president in 2024 saying that "if there's a place for me". She was the former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the United Nations under President Trump's presidency. Nikki Haley said, "I've never lost a race. I'm not going to start now. I'll put 1,000 percent in and I'll finish it." Later in February, she officially made the leap and announced her candidacy with a video and donation link on social media. Haley has been a strong supporter of Trump since he earned the Republican Party nomination in 2016 and called him a "friend". During the Capitol riot incident, she had addressed the issue with mixed messages on her support of Trump, at once bashing his critics and calling his actions a letdown. Later in 2021, she gave a statement that if "Trump runs for president again, she will support him and not contest him — though she has clearly moved past that".

3. Vivek Ramaswamy



Conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has shown a willingness to take on Trump in the Republican primary and declared his presidential campaign in late February 2023. The leader of the corporate anti-woke movement and renowned businessman has been running on "a platform of unity and one that's deceivingly divisive". "We've celebrated our 'diversity' so much that we forgot all the ways we're really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago," wrote Ramaswamy in a tweet when he announced his campaign. Further, he continued: "I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I'm running for president to revive them." In addition to this, he has been a founding tech and health care companies. Further, Ramaswamy is the best-selling author of Woke, Inc. (2021) and Nation of Victims (2022).



4. Marianne Williamson



Marianne Williamson has been known as the first notable Democratic candidate in the 2024 race, who revealed her candidacy in March 2023. The self-help author has written 14 books and previously ran in the 2020 presidential race. At that time, she had faced difficulty to gain traction with primary voters but instead made headlines for strange quotes on the campaign trail. The strange quotes like how her first act as president would be to tell then-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: "Girlfriend, you are so on," and how the only way Trump could be defeated was by channelling "love". Her policy platform is aligned with the Democratic mainstream, which includes, proposals to perform gun laws, combat man-made climate change and provide universal health care.

5. Asa Hutchinson



Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently finished his second and final term in office and has announced his US presidency bid. This could be a major political jump that he confirmed on April 2 in an interview with This Week. "As I've travelled the country for six months, I hear people talk about the leadership of our country, and I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts," said Hutchinson. Further, he added: "And that inspires me when I see everyday Americans just saying, 'Give us good leadership, give us common sense, consistent conservatism and optimism about our great country.' ... I believe I can be that kind of leader for the people of America." He has also distanced himself from Donald Trump. He has blamed Trump and called the former president "morally" responsible for the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

