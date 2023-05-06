US Presidential Election 2024 | Trump Praises Rival Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy

Former US President Donald Trump, who has already announced his candidacy for US Presidential elections 2024, has acknowledged Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy for doing well in the recent Republican primary poll, reported a US Media outlet. In a statement, Trump said that he liked "Ramaswamy as he has only nice things to say about him and all the work carried out by the Trump administration. "Recently, the Indian-American entrepreneur announced his 2024 presidential bid.

Taking to Social Truth, Trump praised Vivek Ramaswamy and wrote, "I am pleased to see that Vivek Ramaswamy is doing so well in the most recent Republican Primary Poll, CBS YouGov." Trump's office has also released an official statement as well. "He is tied with Mike Pence and seems to be on his way to catching Ron DeSanctimonious. The thing I like about Vivek is that he only has good things to say about "President Trump", and all that the Trump Administration has so successfully done - This is the reason he is doing so well. In any event, good luck to all of them, they will need it!", read the statement released on his official website.

It is to be noted that in February, healthcare and tech sector entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced his 2024 US Presidential election bid. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "We've celebrated our "diversity" so much that we forgot all the ways we're really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I'm running for President to revive them." Further, a video has been attached to the tweet, in which he has announced his intention to run for president.

We’ve celebrated our “diversity” so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for President to revive them. pic.twitter.com/1xvOFwQ4h6 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 5, 2023

According to the CBS News/YouGov survey of likely Republican primary voters, Ramaswamy was slightly ahead of former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. 37-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy, who is a native of southwest Ohio, said, "Diversity" is not our strength. Our strength is the set of ideals that unify us across our differences. Without that, "diversity is meaningless".