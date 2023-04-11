US Presidential Elections 2024: Joe Biden Hints At Running For Second Term

US President Joe Biden has said that he has plans to run for a second term in office. “I plan on running,” said Biden while giving an interview on NBC News at the White House. If he wins re-election, he would be 86 at the end of his second term. However, the current US president has shown his intention to be the Democratic candidate in 2024. Notably, Biden has not announced his presidency formally yet. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said they would run together, reported NBC News.

Biden has constantly stated his intentions to run for the US presidency again. "I'm going to do it again," said Biden, last year as he posed for a photograph in the Roosevelt Room with Sharpton. Top White House advisers have been set to make final decisions on launching Biden's re-election campaign as per the NBC news report. "The decision part is over, but he resents the pressure to have to announce what he's already decided," said one of the sources familiar with the matter told NBC.



Biden hints again for his 2024 US Presidential re-run

There have been several considerations in the decision-making process including that "no major Democratic challenger has emerged". Apart from that, former President Donald Trump has been running for the GOP nomination, has been indicted and has been consuming the political spotlight. Further, it is to be noted that there have been major clashes coming with congressional Republicans over spending. Last week, the former president pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court to falsifying business records. There have been two confirmed announced candidates for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination, best-selling self-help author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine activist Robert Kennedy Jr, reported the US-based NBC News. Democratic power brokers have indicated that they are all in for Biden's re-election bid even before he has officially declared his intention to seek it, as per the local US News report. Furthermore, it is to be noted that the remarks from Biden come after he broke with progressives on some hot-button issues ahead of the expected launch of his re-election campaign, including on crime, immigration policy and the environment. But, Democrats from across the party, from progressives and moderates to leadership and rank-and-file members, have confirmed that they would stick with Biden heading into the 2024 presidential poll.