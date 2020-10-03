US Presidential Elections 2020: A Look At Voting Population And Composition Of Electorates

US President Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden are facing each other in the upcoming presidential poll next month. Ahead of the election that is scheduled to take place on November 3, let's take a look at the voting population and how the composition has changed over the years. The United States has a mixed and diverse population, with people from all backgrounds and races, including Africans, Latinos, and Asians.

Read: US Polls 2020: More Than 1 Million Ballots Returned Even Before Trump-Biden Face-off

Race

According to a survey by Pew Research Centre, the voting population of non-Hispanic Whites has declined in all 50 states with 10 states reporting a double-digit drop. The survey has predicted that for the first time in 2020 there will be more Hispanic voters than eligible Black voters. This change reflects the gradual but continuous growth in the Hispanic share of eligible voters, up from 11.9% in the 2016 presidential election, 9% in the 2008 election, and 7% in the 2000 election. The Hispanic voters will account for just over 13% this election, while the Black voters' list will remain constant at 12.5%.

Meanwhile, Asians will constitute 4.2 percent of the total eligible voters in the United States this year, up from 4 percent in 2018. Asian Americans are also the fastest-growing ethnic minority in the United States. They accounted for 2 percent of the country's electorate in 2000. Non-Hispanic White eligible voters will account for 66.7 percent of the total electorate this year, a decline from 76.4 percent from 2000.

Read: US Polls 2020: Dwayne Johnson 'proudly' Endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Age

In 2020, about three-in-ten (28%) American voters will be aged 66 or older, while 25 percent electorate will be aged 40 or older. Generation Z or voters born after 1996 will account for 10 percent of the total electorate, up from 4 percent in 2016. As per Pew Research Centre, millennials or voters born after 1981 will be the second-largest group of electorates in terms of age as they will account for 27 percent of the total voting population. While people born before 1946 will be the lowest with 9 percent projected to vote this election.

Read: US Presidential Elections 2020: Key Issues For Voters In Deciding Next President

Gender

The Pew survey projects women to turn-out in large numbers than men as the trend from the past is expected to continue in 2020 as well. Since 1964, the United States has recorded more women's voter turnout than men. This year, it is projected that 51 percent women voters will turnout to vote, while 49 percent of electorates will be men. Women have traditionally voted in favour of Democrats more than Republicans and the opposite stands true for men.

Read: US Presidential Elections 2020: List Of Indian-American Candidates Contesting This Time

