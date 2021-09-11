US Presidents Past & Present Remember Lost Souls Of 9/11 Attacks At NYC's Ground Zero

The United States President, Joe Biden on September 11, paid tributes to the victims of the 9/11 al-Qaida terror attacks at Ground Zero, Lower Manhattan, New York City, where nearly 3000 people lost their lives. The American President was accompanied by former President Barack Obama and Bill Clinton along with former ladies, Michelle Obama and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The 9/11 anniversary commemoration began with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on US soil. Remembering the fallen, President Joe Biden, who is the fourth president to console the nation on the anniversary of that dark day, appealed to the nation to reclaim the spirit of cooperation that sprung up in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks as he commemorated those who died 20 years ago.

President Biden terms 9/11 attacks as 'unspeakable act of cowardice and hatred'

Recalling the horrors of the terror strikes, the American President termed the attack as an 'unspeakable act of cowardice and hatred'.

Twenty years ago, nearly 3,000 lives were cut short by an unspeakable act of cowardice and hatred on 9/11. As a nation, we must never forget those we lost during one of the darkest moments in our history and the enduring pain of their families and loved ones. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 11, 2021

President Biden was a senator when hijackers seized control of four planes and claimed the nation's worst terror attack in 2001.

Biden marked the moment with a mix of grief and purpose. A man who has suffered immense personal tragedy, Biden spoke of loss with power. Former President Barrack Obama too remembered the victims of the heinous attacks and the heroes who fought till their last breath to save the life of others. He left a note.

Today we honor the nearly 3,000 men, women, and children who died on September 11, 2001, and the heroes who have always run towards danger to do what’s right. Let’s never forget that day, and let’s never take them for granted. pic.twitter.com/VkN11wZAMh — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 11, 2021

The 42nd President of America, Bill Clinton asked families of victims to come together again with unity, hope, compassion, and resolve.

America will never forget those who lost their lives, those who risked or gave their own lives to save others, and those whose lives were forever changed 20 years ago. We owe it to all of them to come together again with unity, hope, compassion, and resolve. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 11, 2021

Family members of the victims who had lost their lives on that day gathered in downtown Manhattan, near a field in Shanksville and at the Pentagon where the terrorists crashed a passenger aircraft they had taken control of. President Biden visited all three sites of the September 11 terror attacks and marked his salute to the lost souls.

Inputs: AP

Picture: AP