US Prez Biden Gets Grade F From 37% Voters Post 1 Year In Office, Worse Than Trump: Poll

One year into presidency, President Joe Biden has received similar ratings from American voters as former US President Donald Trump, after both leaders having completed the same duration in office. According to Politico/Morning Consult Poll which was released on Wednesday, January 19, around 37% of those surveyed gave 'F' ranking to the performance of Joe Biden as the US President. Around 31% of voters either gave "A" or "B" grade to Biden for the first year.

At the same point of Presidency when Donald Trump was the US President, around 35% of voters in 2018 gave Trump a failing mark "F" against 34% A's and B's. Around 18% of voters gave Biden a "C" grade while 14% of voters had given Trump a "C" mark. Furthermore, Biden and Trump got nearly equal percentages of “D” grades. Moreover, 2% of those surveyed did not have an opinion on Biden's first year as the US President. In the Politico/Morning Consult Poll, the survey was conducted from January 15 to 16. The survey involved 2,005 registered voters and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Biden gets 40% approval

According to the poll, Biden has received the lowest approval ratings, with 40% approval and 56% disapproval. In January 2018, after around one year of being the US President, Donald Trump had received 44% approval. Over 85% of Republican voters gave Biden either a "D” or an "F” grade and only 5% of Republican voters gave Biden an "A” or "B” grade. Nearly half of the self-identified independent respondents gave President Joe Biden either a "D" or "F" grade and around a quarter of independent voters gave Biden strong marks.

Biden gets 'C+' grade on Climate change

Turning to specific issues, Biden got "C+" rating on climate change, he received "C-" grading on fighting terrorism and immigration. President Biden got "C" grade for economy, health care, jobs, international trade, foreign relations and "D" grade on national debt, as per MorningConsult poll. Only 11% of Democrat voters gave President Joe Biden a grading of either a "D" or "F". As per the Politico report, there was no gap witnessed between the grades given by men and women to President Joe Biden. However, former US President Donald Trump had received poor grading from women in comparison to men.

Image: AP