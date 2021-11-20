Last Updated:

'In good spirits': US Prez Biden Resumes Duties After Brief Transfer Of Power To VP Harris During Colonoscopy

US President Joe Biden resumed his duties Friday after briefly transferring power to Vice President Kamala Harris while undergoing a routine colonoscopy.

US President Joe Biden resumed his duties Friday, 19 November, after briefly transferring power to Vice President Kamala Harris while undergoing a routine colonoscopy. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed that Biden spoke with Harris and the chief of staff, and will remain at Walter Reed Medical Centre as he completes the rest of the routine physical. Psaki also said that the President is in “good spirits” and has resumed his duties.    

According to a summary of Biden’s medical exam released by the White House, the US President is overall in good health. Biden’s physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor acknowledged his persistent coughing and throat clearing, which has been evident during some of his speeches. O’Connor said that the cough is likely a symptom of gastroesophageal reflux, which may also contribute to occasional sinus congestion. 

Further, O’Connor informed that Biden has displayed such symptoms “for as long as I have known him”. However, he added that an otolaryngology exam found no polyps or tumours and a gastroenterology exam found no signs of ulcers, cancer or other serious conditions. A lung examination also came back normal, the doctor said. 

Meanwhile, US President  Biden told reporters that he had a “great” routine physical exam at the Walter Reed hospital, as per a White House press pool report, said Sputnik. “I had a great physical,” he said as quoted by the White House press pool.

Biden’s medical history 

Biden drove early Friday to the medical centre in the Washington suburbs for his first routine physical exam as president. Jen Psaki said Biden would be under anaesthesia during the procedure and would transfer power to Harris. Pursuant to the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, Biden signed a letter to the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives saying he is unable to discharge his duties while under anaesthesia, making Harris the acting president.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the 78-year-old President had his full exam in December 2019, when doctors found the former vice president to be “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to AP. Previously, O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, wrote in a three-page note that the then-presidential candidate was in overall good shape. It is to mention that Biden is the oldest person to serve as president, and interest in his health has been high since he declared his candidacy for the White House in 2019.

