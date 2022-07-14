US Prez Biden Vows To Uphold 'true Friend' Israel's Security, Support Two-state Solution

US President Joe Biden, who landed in Israel's national capital Tel Aviv on Wednesday, said that the United States will collaborate with Israel in bolstering the defence power of Washington. Biden, who is on the first-ever visit to Israel, has called the Jewish country a true friend of America and emphasised the deep bond shared by the people of both countries. He echoed finding a two-state solution to the ongoing conflict between Tel Aviv and Palestine.

"You need not be a Jew to be a Zionist. It's an honour to once again stand with friends and visit the independent Jewish state of Israel," Biden said after landing at the airport on Wednesday.

President Isaac Herzog & Prime Minister Yair Lapid joined US President Joe Biden's visit to @YadVashem.

From Israel's side, President Issac Herzog, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and other senior officials, including former Premier Naftali Bennett, marked their presence at the welcome tradition at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport. In his initial address, Biden recalled the earlier visits of US Presidents and informed Nixon was the first American president who had landed in the country in 1974. According to the statement released by the White House, he pledged to collaborate with Israel, especially in the realm of security. He exhibited his profound inquisitiveness about Iron Dome and the brand-new laser-powered "Iron Beam". He also promised to "fight the poison of antisemitism wherever it rears its ugly head," noting the "horror" of the Holocaust and his planned visit to Yad Vashem.

Biden says he will provide a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict

Speaking about the internal conflict between Israel and Palestine, President Biden said he would try to discover a two-state solution. His contradictory remarks came despite knowing it is not feasible in the near term. "It’s critical. It’s critical, if I might add, for all the people of the region, which is why we’ll be — we’ll discuss my continued support — even though I know it’s not in the near-term — a two-state solution," he said. "That remains, in my view, the best way to ensure the future of equal measure of freedom, prosperity, and democracy for Israelis and Palestinians alike," added POTUS.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Prime Minister Lapid appreciated Biden for his trip to Tel Aviv and called him-- "a great Zionist and one of the best friends Israel has ever known". Lapid said that he will discuss a range of issues with Biden-- new security ties with Middle Eastern nations such as the UAE and others. Further, he maintained that he will also raise the issue of the Iran nuclear deal which has been struck since former American President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and reimposed waves of biting sanctions on the Islamic republic.

