US Prez Joe Biden Apologises For Abusing Fox News Reporter; Says 'It's Nothing Personal'

US President Joe Biden apologised for using vulgar language for a reporter during a White House event on Monday, January 24. President Biden was caught on a hot mic after he lost his temper during a regular press conference. He called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy "stupid son of a b***h" after the latter posed him a question regarding soaring inflation in the country. However, Biden reached out to Doocy within an hour of the incident and extended his apology. "It's nothing personal, pal," the President told the reporter, as per Fox News.

"We were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I am always gonna try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking. And he said, 'You got to.' And that's a quote from the President, so I'll keep doing it," Doocy said while appearing on FOX TV. He further stated that he doesn't need anybody to apologise to him. "The President can call me whatever he wants as long as it gets him talking and I appreciate that he cleared the air," Doocy added.

Biden's remarks caused outrage among Americans

After Biden ended his prepared speech at the White House gathering, several reporters started posing questions to the President. Doocy then yelled out his question, asking if Biden believed "inflation will be a political liability ahead of the mid-term election?" In response to this, Biden stated, "That's a great asset. More inflation? What a stupid son of a b****." The incident was also captured on camera. The White House, interestingly, released an official transcript of the entire episode, which included the President's slur. The video of Biden's remarks was widely shared on social media platforms, causing outrage among Americans.

Biden has lashed out at reporters earlier too

It should be mentioned here that this was not the first time President Biden chastised reporters for asking about subjects that he doesn't like. Earlier, Biden lashed out at a woman reporter of Fox News when she posed a question regarding escalating the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "Why are you waiting for Russian President Vladimir Putin to make the first move?," the reporter asked, to which Biden replied, " What a stupid question," as per Fox News. Notably, after taking over as the 46th President of the US, President Biden had advised his employees to treat colleagues and members of the press with respect.

Image: AP