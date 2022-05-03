US: Pro-choice Protests Take Place As Leaked SC Draft Suggests Overturning Abortion Rights

Tensions grew in the United States late Monday (local time) as pro-choice and anti-abortion protesters descended on the Supreme Court after the leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The ruling, which was accessed by Politico in a stunning violation of the Supreme Court’s ironclad precedence of secrecy, if enacted, would end American women’s constitutional right to an abortion. It is pertinent to note that the law has existed for nearly 50 years.

The decision to overrule the 1973 landmark case would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could additionally have massive ramifications for this year’s elections. Just minutes after the document was leaked, as per reports, barricades were erected outside the Supreme Court building in Washington DC in anticipation of demonstrations. It was a matter of only a few hours after abortion rights activists and a smaller group of counter-protesters clashed outside the fences.

Clips and images shared on social media from May 2 showed the crowd of pro-choice activists holding hurriedly put together signs. They were shouting, “Abortion is healthcare”. Soon, the crowd grew and confrontations with anti-abortion protesters also commenced.

Images: AP

What is in the leaked US SC ruling?

Even though it still remains unclear if the leaked ruling represents the court’s final word on the matter of abortion rights for women in the country, the draft opinion states, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start”. The draft was signed by Justice Samuel Alito, who is a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority and was appointed by former US President George W. Bush. In effect, the draft states that there is no constitutional right to abortion services and would allow individual states to more heavily monitor or ban the procedure.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” it states while referring to the 1992 case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey which affirmed Roe’s finding of a constitutional right for abortion but allowed the states to place some constraints on the practice.

The document was labelled a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case that challenged Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks. The case from the state is known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. As per reports, the court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in June end or early July.

Image: AP

(With AP inputs)

