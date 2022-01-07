US Professor Draws Flak Over Her 'racist And Xenophobic' Remarks Towards Asians: Report

A law professor at an Ivy League university in the United States has been chastised for making "racist and xenophobic" remarks towards Asians, including a call for less immigration into the country from Asia. In an interview last month, Professor Amy Wax made racist comments about the influx of "Asian elites" into the United States. "If you look at medical colleges, you will notice that Indians and South Asians are becoming rising stars. They are the 'new Jews' in medicine, I suppose, but this diversity, equity, and inclusion campaigns are infecting the scientific and medical establishments now," she had stated in the interview as per NBC News.

However, the dean of the University of Pennsylvania's law school slammed her for making racist statements towards Asians. He also termed Wax's statements as "racist and anti-intellectual." The dean, Theodore Ruger, stated that Wax has once again highlighted a fundamental tension around harmful speech at American universities with her completely anti-intellectual and racist comments insulting Asian immigrants. Wax's recent comments, like other racist generalisations, cause harm by reinforcing stereotypes and putting disproportionate loads on Asian students, faculty, and staff to bear the brunt of this hostility and intolerance, Ruger added.

"Wax's views are diametrically opposed to this institution's objectives and culture. They serve as a constant and concrete reminder that racism, sexism, and xenophobia are not theoretical abstractions in this country but actual and pervasive sentiments," the dean said in the statement as per the American news outlet. Wax also stated that Asians in the United States should be more grateful. "Why shouldn't someone who emigrated from India and has taken advantage of everything our society has to offer, who is living the good life and is a member of the elite, be objectively grateful? They should openly acknowledge all the wonderful aspects of our country," She remarked as per NBC News.

Wax received criticism earlier too for her discriminatory remarks

It should be mentioned here that this was not the first time Wax has been slammed for her discriminatory remarks. She was condemned by the faculty at Penn Law for publicly opposing same-sex marriage in 2006. Meanwhile, in a 2017 interview, she had claimed that she never saw a Black student graduate in the top quarter of the class, and very rarely in the top half. In 2019, Penn Law students demanded Wax's dismissal after she was recorded on camera claiming that the United States would be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites, as per the American news outlet.

Image: Twitter/@@f_mccarter