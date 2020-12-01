US To Roll Out 40 Million Doses Of Two COVID-19 Vaccines By Year End: Report

As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the United States, the federal government could begin distributing two COVID vaccines in the next few weeks. The Thanksgiving weekend saw a number of people travelling through the US airports after which the health experts said that a surge is expected to materialise in the coming days and weeks. The US is the worst-hit country by the deadly virus and the daily cases and death caused by COVID has only been increasing.

However, in a record-shattering accomplishment, two US pharmaceutical companies have announced that their vaccine candidates have shown positive effective results in preventing the deadly virus. Biotechnology company Moderna on Monday filed for emergency authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine, capping a scientific sprint that began in January. Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech have also said that it will expand their production and increase to producing 1.2 billion units by next year.

READ: Covid Vaccine To Be Free For All: Kamala Harris Repeats Biden Administration's Assurance

READ: UK's Boris Johnson Hopes For Immediate Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccines By The Regulator

40 million doses by year’s end

The US government officials have projected that about 40 million doses of two remarkably effective vaccines could be available by year’s end, enough for 20 million people to receive full protection. Further, manufacturing will also continue to ramp up through early next year, and other vaccines are expected to follow to steadily increase the supply available each month. The news comes as health systems approach a potential crisis with surging daily infections and hospitalisations leading into the Christmas and the New Year.

Previously, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr Anthony Fauci said, “You don’t want to get ahead of yourself and claim any victories, but this has makings of a very, very important positive impact on ending this outbreak”.

He added, “A vaccine that is highly efficacious if taken by a very, very high percentage of people, could potentially crush this outbreak - similar to what was done with outbreaks of measles and polio and smallpox and other diseases”.

Now, amid a surge in new cases, an advisory committee of the US CDC that typically meets after vaccines are approved is holding an unusual emergency virtual meeting on Tuesday to vote on which groups of people should get the first, limited shots. Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are expected to be included in the first case, a strategy intended to ensure that the first doses have the greatest societal impact. Further, the regulatory approval process will also move into high gear in the coming week, when independent advisors to the FDA meet to make recommendations about Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.

READ: US Investigators Warn Of COVID-19 Vaccine Fraud

READ: Moderna To Ask US FDA And European Regulators To Allow Emergency Use Of Its COVID Vaccine