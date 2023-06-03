US Proposes Arms Control Talks With UK, China, Russia To 'compartmentalise' Atomic Issue

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated on Friday that the US is open to participating in multilateral arms reduction initiatives along with the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China. “We have stated our willingness to engage in bilateral arms control discussions with Russia and China, without preconditions,” Sullivan told the annual meeting of the Arms Control Association.

The atomic issue is one that Washington wants to "compartmentalise" from its other dealings with Russia and China. However, the US also aims to involve the "P5", or nuclear-armed permanent members, in international agreements. Sullivan said, "Formalising a missile launch notification regime across the P5 is a straightforward measure that is simply common sense.”

Transparency in Nuclear Matters: Sullivan

Sullivan has called it a "small step that would help reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation in times of crisis." Still, it may also generate support for additional actions like "establishing crisis communications channels among the P5 capitals" and pledging transparency in nuclear matters, among other things.

However, he expressed the frustration of the White House about China's apparent plan to have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 and its apparent lack of interest in holding arms control negotiations with the US. The US is willing to adhere to the fundamental restrictions imposed by the New START deal and address nuclear weapons apart from other concerns "as long as Russia does," stated Sullivan.

Russia has pulled out of the New START Treaty

The US is modernising its own "nuclear triad" in addition to all underlying initiatives so that it can negotiate "from a position of strength," and it hopes to "help set the norms and shore up the values of the new nuclear era." Washington announced on Thursday that it would stop informing Moscow about the whereabouts and status of its nuclear missiles, suspend Russian inspectors' diplomatic rights and visas, and stop providing launch telemetry. It was described as "lawful countermeasures in response to the Russian Federation's ongoing violation" of the treaty by the State Department.

Moscow had put a halt to the inspection programme last August, citing US sanctions related to the crisis in Ukraine that made it difficult for Russian officials to do their duties. President Vladimir Putin abruptly halted Moscow's participation in New START in February, claiming it was pointless to uphold the agreement with a party dedicated to Russia's "strategic defeat."