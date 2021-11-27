US Proposes Revamping Oil And Gas Leasing Policy; To Raise Drilling Costs On Public Lands

US President Joe Biden-led administration proposed a revamping of the United States' oil and gas leasing policy on November 26, focusing on locations that are most suited for energy production and raising the cost of drilling on public lands and water.

President Biden requested a review in January after ordering a halt in federal oil and gas lease sales in his first days in office, citing concerns about climate change. The halt sparked harsh criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil reforms, while many environmentalists and Democrats urged Biden to extend the lease pause indefinitely.

However, the Interior Department's long-awaited report does not suggest banning oil and gas leasing on public lands, as the environmental groups have demanded. Officials said the report would lead to a more responsible leasing procedure, with a higher return to US taxpayers for oil and gas production on the country's vast public lands and waterways, AP reported. The new report seeks a middle path that would keep the multibillion-dollar leasing programme going while changing it to eliminate what many officials perceive as too generous leasing terms.

'Our nation faces a profound climate crisis': Interior Secretary Deb Haaland

According to a statement, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said, “Our nation faces a profound climate crisis that is impacting every American." He added that the new report's recommendations will help alleviate the growing effects of climate change while remaining resolute in the goal of environmental justice. The leasing programme has received renewed attention in recent weeks as gasoline prices have risen dramatically, with Republicans claiming that policies like the leasing moratorium, rejection of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, and a ban on oil leasing in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge contributed to the price increase.

Biden ordered the release of a record 50 million barrels of oil from America's strategic reserve on Tuesday, trying to lower petrol costs amid inflation fears. According to the American Automobile Association, gasoline prices are around $3.40 per gallon, up more than 50% from a year ago. After attorneys general from Republican-led states successfully filed in federal court to overturn a moratorium on federal oil and gas sales that Biden imposed when he assumed office, the Biden administration launched a lease sale of federal oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico last week.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)