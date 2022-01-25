US Prosecutor Claims Officers Made Conscious Decision Not To Save George Floyd

During the federal trial of three Minnesota police officers accused of involvement in the death of George Floyd, the prosecutor stated that the defendants made the conscious choice of not protecting the 46-year-old George Floyd. The trial began on Monday. J. Alexander Kueng, 28, Thomas Lane, 38, and Tou Thao, 35, all three fired officers of Minneapolis police, are facing charges related to their alleged roles in the fatal altercation with Floyd, whom their former senior officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder.

The jury was sworn in by U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson and the first opening statement was given by a federal prosecutor. As per ABC News, assistant US Attorney Samantha Trepel stated that it is not simply a moral responsibility, but it's also what the law mandates under the United States Constitution. She further said that the defendants did nothing to help Floyd when he claimed he couldn't breathe, was unconscious, and lost his pulse at least 25 times.

Alexander Keung was kneeling on Floyd's back

She claimed that on May 25, 2020, these three CPR-trained defendants stood or knelt behind Officer Chauvin as he slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them. She went on to say that the police took the conscious decision over not to intervene to safeguard the man, according to ABC News. The prosecutor also said that Alexander Keung was kneeling on Floyd's back the entire time and did nothing to stop Chauvin from using excessive force, even after he couldn't find Floyd's pulse and an ambulance crew arrived but couldn't find a heartbeat.

Trepel also said Lane and Keung were thoroughly trained and had been taught at the police academy to turn a person onto their side when they were having difficulty breathing. As per ABC News, she urged the jury to hold these men accountable for standing by and watching a man die.

Derek Chauvin was Keung and Lang's field training officer

Following Trepel's statement, Alexander Kueng's attorney, Thomas Plunkett, claimed that parts of Trepel's remarks to the jury were more argumentative than a preview of the evidence. He stated that Derek Chauvin was Keung and Lang's field training officer, who has significant control over the young officers, according to ABC News. Tou Thao's lawyer, Robert Paule, remarked that Floyd's death was tragic, but added that a tragedy is not a crime.

Image: AP