US Prosecutors Call Argument By Men To Avoid Extradition Over Ghosn's Escape 'flawed'

US prosecutors said on June 16 that men accused of aiding former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn were advancing “flawed” interpretation of Japanese law to fight extradition battle. Former Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor were arrested last month on charges of helping the business executive flee to Lebanon.

The defence lawyers had argued that US authorities wrongly arrested them since aiding bail jumping is not a crime in Japan. On the basis of this argument, they asked a federal judge in Boston to quash the warrants for their arrest or release them on bail. The defence lawyers said that Japan is now considering amending the law to make such acts a crime.

'Mischaracterization of facts'

However, US prosecutors reportedly told the court that quashing the extradition based on a “flawed interpretation” of Japanese law and a “mischaracterization of the facts” would be unprecedented. In a brief filed on June 16, prosecutors said that the purported loophole through which the Taylors seek to evade justice simply does not exist.

In January, Japanese authorities issued arrest warrants against the former Green Beret and two other men accused of smuggling former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan. The prosecutors then said that arrest warrants were issued for Michael Taylor, Peter Taylor and another man named George Antoine Zayek.

According to media reports, Taylor and Zayek accompanied the fugitive business tycoon from Japan to Turkey and landed at the smaller Ataturk airport. After travelling across the city to Istanbul airport, the duo then reportedly helped Ghosn to take a separate flight for Beirut. Taylor had served as a US special forces operative and now working as a private security contractor.

Ghosn, who was awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges, claimed that he had to leave Japan because of “injustice and political persecution”. Japanese tax officials have found out that Ghosn diverted corporate money for his private use. The National Tax Agency of Japan had reached the conclusion that Ghosn made donations to a Lebanese University and paid consultant’s fees to his sister using Nissan money.

(With agency inputs)