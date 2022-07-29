US Prosecutors Preparing To Force Trump's Aides To Testify In Court In Jan 6 Probe: Report

Authorities in the US Continue to scramble efforts and bring justice to the shocking January 6 Capitol riots that took place more than two years ago. Now, US Justice Department (DOJ) prosecutors are preparing to fight in court to force former White House officials to testify regarding then-President Donald Trump’s communications and actions around the Jan 6 Capitol attack, reported CNN citing people briefed on the matter.

Especially in recent months, the criminal investigation has moved deeper into the ranks of White House officials who directly interacted with Trump, whose speech outside the Capitol has the centre stage of ‘igniting’ the riot in one of the most secure buildings of the country. The media outlet stated that the main issue is around the claims of executive privilege that prosecutors expect the former president to make in order to prevent some information from being uncovered by the federal grand jury.

According to the report, the US Department of Justice’s preemptive measure is a signal that federal investigators have directed their efforts on Trump’s conduct as he tried to prevent the transfer of power to US President Joe Biden. It is to mention here that an executive privilege court fight would immediately put the Justice Department’s probe into an even more aggressive stance than the previous years-long criminal probe into Trump, the Mueller investigation.

US attorney general on Trump’s privilege matter

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has made it evident that Trump is not beyond the reach of the DOJ because of his status as a former President. As per the report, he has also underscored that they are taking care to “get this right”. Trump’s remarks and his attempt to maintain secrecy were revealed only by the federal grand jury testimony provided by close aides of Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short and Greg Jacob.

Ahead of their grand jury testimony, the prosecutors along with Short and Jacob’s lawyers had prepared some questions that they would avoid in order to stay clear of potential privilege issues with Trump. The lawyers had expected to take up those questions at a later date, reported the media outlet citing people familiar with the matter. However, Jacob and Short would not answer questions about their direct interactions with the President while testifying in the criminal investigation in recent weeks.

Remarkably, Short, Pence's former chief of staff, and Jacob, his former chief counsel, both were present in an Oval Office meeting on January 4, 2021, where Trump pressured his VP to go along with a plan to block certification of the election results. And previously, despite the privilege issues related to Trump serving at the White House, other witnesses had already provided groundbreaking answers to the grand jury about the pressure that was mounted on Pence by people including the former US President.

