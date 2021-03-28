US: Protesters Gather To Raise Awareness About Discrimination Against Asian American

Protesters in dozens of cities called for an end to anti-Asian violence in the United States. The demonstrators gathered to condemn the recent spike in hate crimes against people of Asian descent in the US. The protestors carried signs with phrases as "Stop Asian Hatred", "Treat us as human beings, not a virus" and "Stop Asian Crime".

Protests in the United States

The protests were held all across the US as a continuation of Friday's "National Day of Action and Healing". It is a movement to protest anti-Asian violence in the wake of the shootings at three spas in Atlanta in which eight people died and six of them were Asian women. The protesters held rallies in New York, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Seattle and Dallas. The protestors marched against the anti-Asian violence and racism.

Many Asian Americans have shared their stories online. New Jersey Representative Andy Kim tweeted about the racism his five-year-old son has faced in the US. Tennis player Naomi Osaka tweeted that many are willing to enjoy Asian culture, but while attacking Asian ethnic groups. President Joe Biden on March 26 in his tweet said that his administration "stands united with the Asian community in the face of rising violence."

My 5 yr old boy came home and asked me why bigger kid kept calling him Chinese Boy. My son, confused, told the boy I’m a New Jersey Boy. He laughed it off but my eyes welled up. 50 yrs ago my parents immigrated here but we cannot shake shadow of foreignness. #StopAsianHate THREAD pic.twitter.com/LIgU965ZhO — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) March 27, 2021

If people loved Asian people as much as they love bubble tea, anime, mochi, sushi, matcha etc... Imagine profiting/enjoying things that come from a culture and then attacking/diminishing the ethnic group that created it. — NaomiOsakaå¤§å‚ãªãŠã¿ (@naomiosaka) March 27, 2021

On this National Day of Action and Healing, my Administration stands united with the Asian American community in the face of rising violence. Hate can have no safe harbor in America. It must stop — and it’s on all of us together to make it stop. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2021

US President Joe Biden, on March 11, condemned the violence that Asian Americans had to endure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighting that the community has been subjected to various “hate crimes”, Biden stressed that while American residents should have been working in solidarity, that has not been the case. Making his first prime time address since taking office, the top democrat also emphasised on the fact that there were hundreds of thousands of non-white residents who were working tirelessly on the frontline yet were threatened to walk down the American streets. Biden had signed an executive order in January which specifically aimed at quelling xenophobia in the country, specifically after his predecessor Donald Trump fuelled it by labeling the coronavirus as ‘Wuhan virus’.

