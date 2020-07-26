US Protesters Take Over Seattle After Demonstrations In Portland

According to reports, thousands of people marched in Seattle on July 25 in what was called the largest Black Lives Demonstrations in weeks. Earlier it was just Portland which was seen as the place of federal crackdowns ordered by US President Donald Trump. However, now the wave has spread to Seattle as well.

Black Lives Matter protests continues even after two months

Police said, after some protestors set fire to the construction site for a King County juvenile detention facility and courthouse, officers used non-lethal weapons to disperse the crowd. They explained, by late afternoon, 11 people had been arrested. One officer was also hospitalised because of leg injury due to an explosive. The Seattle Police Department declared the protest as a riot as the protestors got extremely violent. There were protesters who threw rocks at officers and also caused multiple fires, completely damaging the businesses. The police used flashbang grenades and pepper spray to get the situation under control.

On July 25, three members of black militia were shot in Louisville after the usage of guns in protests. The group was demanding justice for a black woman, Breonna Taylor. She was killed in March by police officers. Taylor’s death gained importance again after the May 25 George Floyd death in Minneapolis. Geroge Floyd was a 45 year old man who was killed by the Minneapolis police. Nationwide protests against police brutality and racism have become a regular thing in the United States.

On July 22, US President Donal Trump announced a surge of federal agents to the areas with increased protests. Chicago, which is the third largest city in the nation is also included in the list. However, federal agents will not be sent alone. They will be accompanied by a partner with local law enforcement.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)