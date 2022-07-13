US Provides $1.7 Billion To Ukraine For Delivery Of Essential Services Like Healthcare

As Kyiv continues to get unflinching support from the West amidst the war with Russia, the United States on Tuesday, July 12, gave the Ukrainian government an extra $1.7 billion for the supply of necessities like healthcare. According to a press release from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), as a part of President Joe Biden's pledge to embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to provide Ukraine with direct budgetary assistance, Washinton provided an additional $1.7 billion to Kyiv through the USAID in collaboration with the US Department of the Treasury.

“This contribution was made possible with generous bipartisan support from Congress.,” it added.

Furthermore, the USAID has given the Ukrainian government direct budgetary help totaling $4 billion to date. With the aid of these resources, the Ukrainian government has been able to continue performing its fundamental duties, such as maintaining the supply of gas and electricity to hospitals, schools, and other vital infrastructure, assisting in the distribution of humanitarian aid to the population, and continuing to pay the wages of civil servants and teachers, as per the release.

The additional funding from the United States, supplied through the World Bank, would help to reduce the severe budget deficit brought on by Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutal war of aggression and ensure that the Ukrainian government can continue to operate and respond to urgent needs, including the provision of basic services.

US aid to Ukraine

Since the commencement of Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, USAID has been cooperating with humanitarian partners there and in the region to provide Ukrainians with life-saving humanitarian relief while also stepping up crucial development assistance to address cyberattacks and threats to the energy sector, combat disinformation, support small businesses and the agricultural sector, document human rights violations, meet basic health needs, and a host of other pressing issues.

On Saturday, July 9, US State Secretary Antony Blinken announced another $368 million in humanitarian aid to help those impacted by Russia's horrific conflict. According to Blinken, the aid is anticipated to help both citizens of Ukraine and refugees who were compelled to escape their country in order to find protection from Russia's ongoing atrocities there. The top US ambassador explained the funding's sources, stating that the State Department will send $288 million and the US Agency for International Development will send the remaining $80 million.

According to media reports, Blinken said in a statement, “The additional funding...will provide food, shelter, safe drinking water, cash assistance, protection, accessible shelter, emergency health care, logistics, and humanitarian coordination" to Ukrainians affected by the conflict".

This humanitarian aid to Ukraine was announced after the US allotted $400 million in security aid last week to support a strengthened defence against Russian invaders.

