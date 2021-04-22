US Provides Iran With Details Of Sanctions Prepared To Lift, Says Senior Official

The United States has shared “examples” with Iran along with the details of the sanctions it is prepared to lift under a return to the 2015 Nuclear Accord, said a senior official on April 21. As per the press release of an official briefing with Senior State Department Official on the recent engagement of the US in Vienna over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) of Nuclear deal, he said that this time around the officials went into “greater detail.” The US and Iran are presently taking a second break from the indirect talks in Vienna on how to restore the Nuclear pact that is backed by US President Joe Biden after ex-POTUS retracted.

Senior US State Department official said, “this time we have gone into more detail is that we have provided Iran with a number of examples of the kind of sanctions that we believe we would need to lift in order to come back into compliance, and the sanctions that we believe we would not need to lift and we would not lift as part of a return into compliance with the JCPOA.”

Iran says ‘nuclear talks have progressed’

Further, as per the official website, Iranian President Hassan Rohani has said on Tuesday that “nuclear talks have progressed about 60-70%, and if Americans act within the framework of honesty, we will achieve results in a short time.” However, the demands by Iran continue to be inconsistent with what the United States’ appeared to be prepared to offer. Meanwhile, the assessment of the progress by American officials was comparatively more subdued.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN said “we’ve made some progress” while describing the talks in which US partners are telling Iranians “both the nuclear restrictions they will have to accept and the sanctions relief that would flow from that." Meanwhile, SEnior US State Department official also said on Wednesday that both the US and Iran are no longer looking at incremental, confidence-building steps for each side.

"At this point the discussions taking place in Vienna are about full compliance for full compliance," he said in a call with reporters. "Not necessarily going to rule anything out, but I think at this point the discussions that all participants are engaged in are what the US would need to do to come into full compliance and what Iran would need to do to come into full compliance."

