US Psychiatrists Warn Congress Of Trump’s 'deteriorating Mental State' Due To Impeachment

A group of mental health professionals have submitted a petition to the House Judiciary Committee warning them of US President Donald Trump’s deteriorating mental state.The petition, initiated by three pre-eminent psychiatrists, has been signed by at least 350 mental health professionals.

“We are speaking out at this time because we are convinced that, as the time of possible impeachment approaches, Donald Trump has the real potential to become ever more dangerous, a threat to the safety of our nation,” said the trio of Dr Bandy X. Lee, Dr John Zinner, and Dr Jerrold M. Post, in a statement.

Read: 'Child Deserves Privacy': Melania Trump Slams Prof For Mentioning Her Son During Inquiry

The petition raised concerns about Trump’s unfettered authority, as President, to launch nuclear weapons and the lack for a formalised way of preventing him from such action. It said that apart from nuclear catastrophe, several other actions of him with absolute authority is fraught with danger. In the petition, the psychiatrists mentioned Trump’s tweets saying his sense of worth is entirely dependent on the admiration.

'Narcissistic rage'

According to them, Trump feels, deep down, like a loser, a failure, weak, dumb, fat, ugly, fake, and crooked, because he projects these “self-denigrating” pictures of himself onto others. They talked about Trump’s “narcissistic rage” and warned that these can be brutal and destructive.

“What makes Donald Trump so dangerous is the brittleness of his sense of worth. Any slight or criticism is experienced as a humiliation and degradation. To cope with the resultant hollow and empty feeling, he reacts with what is referred to as narcissistic rage,” the petition read.

Read: US President Trump Lashes Out At Justin Trudeau After Viral Video, Calls Him "two-faced"

Calling it a critical time in the nation’s history, the group said that they had the ethical obligation to bring the worrying signs to notice. The trio cited the ethics guideline which states, “Psychiatrists are encouraged to serve society by advising and consulting with the executive, legislative, and judiciary branches of the government,” making themselves available to testify as part of the impeachment inquiry. The mental health professionals said that they felt obligated to speak up because of the “exceptional psychological dangers of this presidency”.

Read: Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron In Incredible Sparring Match Over IS Fighters

Read: US President Donald Trump Abused His Office: Democrats' Impeachment Report