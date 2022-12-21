US Public Not Warned Monkeys Imported From Cambodia Spread Pathogens, Viruses: CDC

Documents from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have revealed that the importation of non-human primates for laboratory use such as the monkeys from Cambodia carried deadly pathogenic agents, zoonotic bacteria and viruses that entered the country. The US public was not previously warned about the deadly pathogens that entered the country with monkeys mostly imported from Asia between 2018 and 2021, the health experts claimed.

'No indication CDC has been transparent:' Dr Lisa Jones-Engel

Several such documents that were released by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and were obtained by the Guardian newspaper revealed that there were at least six cases of Burkholderia pseudomallei that were observed in the monkeys imported from Cambodia to the US. A case of Burkholderia pseudomallei was also filed with the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science. B pseudomallei which is endemic in south-east Asia causes melioidosis or Whitmore's disease, a rare deadly disease in humans.

The symptoms include fever, weight loss, stomach or chest pain, muscle or joint pain, headache, and seizures. The pathogen is often contracted via the soil or water and has a mortality rate of up to 50 per cent. CDC labels the pathogen as a “Tier 1 select agent” with the potential as a bioterrorism agent. PETA, in a written request to the CDC, asked to stop the importation of all non-human primates for the health of the American people, as well as the welfare of the animals and their ecosystems.

"There is no indication that the CDC or research industries have been transparent with the public about these diseased monkeys," Dr Lisa Jones-Engel, who is a Peta senior science adviser, told Guardian newspaper. “Monkeys imported from Asia can harbor the Burkholderia pathogen for months, shedding the bacteria via their feces, urine, blood and saliva into the environment. The CDC knows the danger to humans and has failed to warn the public.”

The report compiled by PETA titled as, “Melioidosis in a Cynomolgus Macaque Imported to the United States from Cambodia" also revealed that there were dozens of macaques that were imported into the US from Cambodia on a plane. There were at least 359 macaques who were later diagnosed with B pseudomallei in quarantine in Texas in January 2021. Five other macaques from Cambodia in separate shipments were diagnosed with B pseudomallei, "Imported non-human primates, or NHPs, are held in CDC-mandated quarantine for 31 days while undergoing testing for infectious diseases," the report stressed.

The animals infected with B. pseudomallei may appear healthy for months to years before showing signs of illness, and then they risk shedding the organism into the environment. These macaques were also later euthanized due to concerns about zoonotic transmission by the CDC. In July 2022, CDC also issued a warning about B pseudomallei spread in the environment in the Mississippi Delta. CDC documents also reveal that imported monkeys arrived with other zoonotic pathogens, including tuberculosis, Yersinia pseudotuberculosis, Y entercolitica, campylobacter, malaria, as well as hemorrhagic gastroenteritis.