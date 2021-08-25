US Pullout Deadline From Afghanistan And Chaos Following Taliban Siege Explained

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden reiterated his deadline to withdraw American and collision troops from Afghanistan but added that the US is also making contingency plans should an extension prove necessary. “We are currently on pace to finish by August the 31st,” the US leader said in his third televised address on the crisis that has emerged following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

The final deadline

In February 2020, Former US President Donald Trump inked the ‘Afghan peace deal’ with the Taliban and the Ashraf Ghani led government. The tripartite deal obligated the US to withdraw all its military troops from Afghanistan by May 2021. In return, the Taliban promised not to allow al-Qaeda or any other extremist group to operate in the areas they control.

However, when Joe Biden took charge in January, he ordered a review of the deal and in April, he came up with a deadline that coincided with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. “US and NATO troops will be out of Afghanistan before we mark the 20th anniversary of that heinous attack on September 11th,” Biden announced, revealing a four-month delay in the previously set deadline. The deadline apparently gave more time to the Afghan troops to secure their position in the war-ravaged country. As withdrawal commenced, Biden set a closer, more precise deadline. "Our military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31st," he said.

The Problem

In the aftermath of the horrendous 9/11 attacks, the White House stationed over 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan in order to prevent another destruction on US soil. Over the years, Washington spent billions of dollars training Afghan security forces to combat terrorism and insurgency. Both Washington and NATO expected the Afghan security forces to organise their fights against the insurgents but they failed. On August 15, the Taliban finally ended its two-month-long blitz and overtook Kabul.

In the aftermath

Since the fall of Kabul, chaos and conflict have blanketed Afghanistan. On August 14 the US military deployed thousands of troops to take control of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport for a massive airlift. As the non-combatants flocked towards the airport, trying every possible way to escape the extremist's ultra-austere set of rules, many countries also ramped up their evacuation efforts. As of Tuesday, a total of 71,000 people have been evacuated in a massive airlift operation with more than 21,000 flown out in the most recent 24 hours.

Image: AP