US Pushes To Restore All UN Sanctions On Iran Amid Dispute Over Nuclear Deal

The United States on August 20 moved to restore all UN sanctions on Iran and reportedly argued that Tehran was involved in a violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though America itself abandoned that agreement two years ago. In a letter to 15-members of the UN Security Council, the US accused Iran of ‘non-compliance’ and started a 30-day process that could lead to the ‘snapback’ of UN sanctions.

According to international media reports, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in the letter to the UNSC, said that Iran had breached many of the deal’s central limits without acknowledging that most of Iranian ‘non-performance’ came only after Washington had pulled out. While citing Iran’s enrichment of uranium, Pompeo reportedly said that Iran’s non-performance is incontestable and a matter of public record.

The United States acted to restore UN sanctions on Iran after the Security Council rejected its bid last week to extend an arms embargo on Iran beyond its expiration in October. While speaking to international media reports, Pompeo criticised the UN’s move and called it an ‘enormous mistake’ to not extend the arms embargo. He further reportedly harshly criticised and described the nuclear agreement as ‘one-sided, foolish’ deal.

US’ move is ‘illegitimate’

Meanwhile, in the letter, all remaining parties to the nuclear deal, including Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China, reportedly said that they did not recognise the US move. As per reports, Germany, France and Britain also described the US attempt to trigger a sanction snapback as ‘incompatible’ with their efforts to support the already fragile nuclear deal. Russia and China, on the other hand, called the US’ move ‘illegitimate’.

In a separate letter to the UNSC, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif reportedly said that Washington had no right to trigger the ‘snapback’ mechanism as it was no longer a party to the pact. Zarif reportedly said that the US push to reimpose sanctions on Iran will have dangerous consequences.

Russia’s UN ambassador also reportedly rejected US plans to restore UN sanctions on Iran. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia reportedly said that the US move is ‘non-existent’ and noted that only a country that remains in the 2015 agreement can trigger the return of the sanctions in a process known informally as ‘snapback’. Nebenzia reportedly said that a ‘snapback’ can be triggered by a country that is a participant of the JCPOA - Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - which the US is not.

