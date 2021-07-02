US Raises Red Flags Over China's Accelerated Nuclear Arms Buildup

Amid its growing tussle with China and increasingly strained relations, the United States has raised concerns about China's accelerated build-up of its nuclear arsenal, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on July 1. Price has revealed that China's nuclear arsenal is expected to grow more quickly and to a higher level when asked about reports of China building more than 100 nuclear missile silos.

US raises concern over China's nuclear arms buildup

"These reports and other developments suggest that the PRC's (China) nuclear arsenal will grow more quickly and to a higher level than perhaps previously anticipated," said Ned Price "This build-up, it is concerning and it raises questions about the PRC's intents." Price added

Price has voiced the need for arms control measures owing to China's nuclear buildup and has also said that the US has urged Beijing to work together on arms control in order to avoid arms races. "This rapid build-up has become more difficult to hide. And it highlights how the PRC appears again to be deviating from decades of nuclear strategy based around minimum deterrence," Price added.

China constructs several missile silos

The buzz around China's nuclear arms buildup and Price's remarks come after a report that reveals that Beijing has been constructing more than 100 new missile silos in a desert area located in the western part of the country. In addition, satellite images that have been obtained by researchers at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in California have proved that work is underway at scores of sites across a grid covering hundreds of square miles of arid terrain in China's Gansu province.

According to the images, there are 119 nearly identical construction sites that contain features similar to those seen at existing launch facilities for China's nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles. The new constructions would mean a historic feat for China which is believed to possess a relatively modest stockpile of 250 to 350 nuclear weapons.

With ANI Inputs