US Reaches 70% COVID Vaccine Target For Adults About A Month Behind President Biden's Goal

70% of US adults have been vaccinated with at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in their data showed that 70.1% of adults have received the first dose of vaccine. US President Joe Biden’s Fourth of July goal was achieved about a month behind its schedule.

70% of US adults vaccinated

Biden aimed to administer at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adults by the Fourth of July. According to The Associated Press, there was no celebration at the White House and there was no setting of a new target as people in the South and other rural conservative areas are still hesitating to get themselves vaccinated. Dr Paul Offit, a voting member of the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee told CNBC that the country still needs to vaccinate at least 80% of the population to achieve some herd immunity.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, a rise in hospitalisations has led to mandatory masks being reinstated. Louisiana officials ordered nearly everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear masks again in all indoor public places which included schools and colleges. Other cities and states likewise moved to reinstate precautions to counter rising cases and hesitancy of people to getting vaccinated. Health officials in San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties on Monday announced that everyone vaccinated or not must wear masks in public indoor spaces. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo informed that New York City airport and transit workers will have to get vaccinated or face weekly testing.

COVID-19 situation in the US

According to US CDC, 192,120,576 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 165,081,416 people have received both doses of vaccine. As of August 3, 78,806 cases were reported taking the overall tally to 35,171,679. 392 new deaths were reported bringing the overall tally to 611,791.

IMAGE: AP/PTI

Inputs from AP