US Ready For 'united & Severe' Response If Russia Attacks Ukraine: NSA Jake Sullivan

As tension continues to intensify between Russia and Ukraine, the United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has issued a warning speculating possible invasion of Ukraine. Sullivan has stated that with the troops deployment, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a position to take military action against Ukraine "any time now," ANI reported citing ABC 'This Week'. He asserted that Putin could order an attack on Ukraine and insisted that the attack could take place in different forms.

US ready 'either way': Jake Sullivan

Sullivan further added that he does not want to make any prediction regarding what would happen in the coming days. He asserted that the US is ready “either way” and added that they are ready to respond in a “united, swift and severe” way with their allies if Russia takes any military action. Jake Sullivan insisted that the US is ready to talk to Russia on matters of European security. The statement of Sullivan comes as he appeared on ABC This Week amid the rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

"We believe that there is a very distinct possibility that Vladimir Putin will order an attack on Ukraine. It could take a number of different forms. It could happen as soon as tomorrow or it could take some weeks yet," Sullivan said in an interview with ABC "This Week" as per ANI. "Putin has put himself in a position with military deployments, to be able to act aggressively against Ukraine at any time now," Jake Sullivan added.

Speaking on ABC News “This Week”, Jake Sullivan asserted that Russia could attack Ukraine “tomorrow or it could take some weeks yet.” On Sunday, Sullivan stated that if Russia takes the decision on moving ahead with escalation, it will “come at an enormous human cost to Ukrainians.” He further said that he believed that the decision of taking military action would come at a “real strategic cost” to Russia over a period of time.

Ukraine - Russia conflict

In the past weeks, tensions have been increasing between Ukraine and Russia over Moscow's military buildup near Kyiv's international border. The West and Ukraine have alleged Russia of deploying troops near the Ukraine border to take military action against Kyiv. Russia has denied the allegations of planning an attack on Ukraine and insisted that they have the right to move their forces on Russian soil. As per the ANI report, Moscow has even raised concern over NATO's military activity near Russia's border, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the Donbass region.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP