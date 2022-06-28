US Ready To Support Partners In Combating Illegal Fishing & Promoting Maritime Security

The US on Monday formally agreed to bolster support to its partners, including Ecuador, Vietnam, Panama, Taiwan, and Senegal to curtail illegal fishing activities in international waters. The US Interagency Working Group, comprising 21 federal agencies will also join hands to curb unreported and unregulated fishing and monitor global fishing of illegally acquired fish products. They will also work to promote global maritime security.

This comes after US President Joe Biden, on Monday, signed a national security memorandum (NSM) to address global concerns over a massive spike in illicit fishing practices, leading to an unprecedented impact on the ecosystem and sustainability. "Today’s actions by President Joe Biden will allow the United States to take a whole-of-government approach to address illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing and associated criminal activities, such as the use of forced labour in the seafood supply chain," US State Secretary Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter. Now, the US Interagency Working Group on IUU (illegal, unreported, unregulated) fishing is expected to release its five-year strategy on combatting the maritime issues by the end of July, ANI reported.

India’s role in maritime surveillance

The IFC-IOR (Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region) back in 2018 called for regional collaboration on maritime security issues including “maritime terrorism”, trafficking, illegal fishing, armed robbery on the high seas, and piracy. The organisation which is based in Delhi is a data centre with the ability to curate information from 50 nations and multinational maritime centres.

The data points it can share will act as critical findings to decide on the next course of action to counter China’s rising clout in the region, which will primarily come in the form of economic sanctions.

IUU poses greatest threat to ocean health: US

The US State Department, in its press release, noted that overfishing is among the greatest threats to ocean health and cause of collapse or decline of fisheries around the world. It is a critical danger posed to the growth, food systems, and ecosystems of numerous countries around the world. “IUU fishing often involves forced labour, human trafficking, and other crimes and human rights abuses. Left unchecked, IUU fishing and associated labour abuses undermine U.S. economic competitiveness, national security, fisheries sustainability, and the livelihoods and human rights of fishers around the world and will exacerbate the environmental and socioeconomic effects of climate change,” the release added.

To note, China reportedly accounts for 95% of illegal fishing activities in the Indo-Pacific. US, Japan, India, and Australia at QUAD Summit held in May also agreed to launch maritime security systems to curtail China's supremacy in the region that hurt the world's marine resources, as well as the lives of millions, depended on them.

China's 'fishy business' was substantiated in a research paper called, Sink or Swim: the Future of Fisheries in the East and the South China Sea, which detailed the deep-inflicted economic and biological losses caused by China.

