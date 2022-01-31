US Reaffirms Readiness To Hold Talks With North Korea Amid Continued Missile Tests: Report

The United States on Monday reiterated that it is still willing to hold discussions with North Korea without any preconditions. This comes a day after North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile for the first time since 2017. While there has been no substantive discussion of a meeting between President Joe Biden and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un within the administration, officials are keen for talks at a lower level at any location. Speaking about the latest round of launches from North Korea, a senior US official said that the US is indeed concerned by the development, CNN reported.

As per the CNN report, the White House is keeping a close eye on North Korea's tests, which included an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday, January 30. It came at a time when the Biden administration is drawn to another international crisis: Russia's build-up of troops along the Ukrainian border.

According to the US official, North Korea has been testing its latest systems as a means of demonstrating its capabilities to the rest of the world. He further stated that Pyongyang is attempting to build pressure while validating and refining its weapons systems, the American news outlet reported.

Negotiations with North Korea to start at a lower level: US

As the US is still waiting for North Korea to respond to requests for discussions, CNN quoted the official as saying that negotiations would start at a lower level rather than a direct meeting between President Biden and Kim Jong Un. Despite the latest developments, the official did not specify a substantial shift in the White House's strategy in dealing with North Korea. He said that the US will take steps to demonstrate its commitment to its regional partners.

"The truth is that North Koreans almost always have justifications for their actions. And we don't always have a good track record when it comes to anticipating them," the US official was quoted by CNN as saying.

North Korea warns US it'll resume suspended missile testing

Earlier on January 20, North Korea warned the United States that it will consider resuming all temporarily suspended activities, including nuclear and long-range missile testing, that has been paused since its diplomacy with the erstwhile Trump administration.

Kim Jong Un had convened a meeting with the ruling Workers' Party's Politburo during which officials outlined policy goals for immediately strengthening the North's military capabilities in response to the "hostile acts" by the US, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The North had also slammed the US for continuing to conduct military drills with South Korea and arming its ally with modern weaponry.

(Image: AP)