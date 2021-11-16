US Rebukes Cuba For 'intimidation Tactics' To Silence Voice Of Anti-govt Protestors

The United States has condemned the "intimidation tactics", which it said were implemented by the Cuban government ahead of a planned protest march in Cuba. Calling for "respect of people's rights by allowing peaceful protests", US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said in a statement on 15 November that the Cuban regime failed to respect the civil and political rights enumerated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international human rights treaties ratified by Cuba. Sullivan's assertions came as the Cuban regime "predictably" deployed a set piece of harsh prison sentences, sporadic arrests, intimidation tactics, and acts of repudiation all in an attempt to silence the voice of Cuban people.

Sullivan further condemned the arbitrary arrests of protesters during the brutal crackdown on July 11 this year. In Cuba, opposition groups and Cubans had planned a "Civic March for Change" against the communist regime to demand "greater political freedoms" and release of hundreds of activists detained since July. However, the protests on 15 November were largely curbed as dissidents were blocked in their homes by state security agents and repeated calls for permissions to carry out the protests were denied.

Meanwhile, the US has also extended its commitment to supporting the agency of the Cuban people as they seek to promote democratic change as an inclusive and broad-based social movement. In his statement, Sullivan urged the Cuban regime to take this opportunity to listen to their people: to hear their frustrations and look for ways to work together to better serve the needs and ambitions of all Cubans.

US State Secy urges Cuban government to 'reject violence'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned the "intimidation tactics" implemented by the Cuban government ahead of a planned protest march in Cuba. Highlighting the need to embrace the historic opportunity to listen to the voices of people, the State Secretary in a statement urged the Cuban government to reject violence and keep internet and telecommunication lines open.

Calling the summer protests an act of brevity and spontaneity, Blinken lauded the spirit of Cubans to demand change from the government. "In July, the people of Cuba bravely and spontaneously took to the streets to demand change from their government: respect for human rights, greater freedom of expression, and an end to economic mismanagement by an authoritarian regime that has failed to meet their most basic needs," he said in the statement. However, he also noted that the Cuban government "has already made it clear that it does not want to listen."

"The regime has denied permission for the protests, dismissed opposition supporters from their jobs, and threatened dissenters with imprisonment. We strongly condemn these intimidation tactics," Blinken said in a statement.

Why Cubans protesting?

The protest march comes months after the largest demonstrations against the Cuban government took place in July. The anti-government protests were triggered by a shortage of food, medicine and basic supplies. Additionally, lack of appropriate response to COVID-19 and repeated power cuts also forced Cubans to take to the streets. The Cuban government had responded to the marches with violence and crackdowns, arresting hundreds who still remain in jail. The government also pushed the country into an internet blackout preventing the flow of information and responses.

(IMAGE: AP)