US Recalls Ambassador Daniel Foote From Zambia Amid Gay Rights Row

The United States had to withdraw its ambassador from Zambia after Zambian President Edgar Lungu expressed his anger to the White House. Daniel Foote, US ambassador to Zambia criticised the country's highest court for jailing two people over homosexual relations. After Foote's criticism, President Lungu wrote a letter to the White House on December 15, following which he was recalled from Zambia on Monday.

US-Zambia relations sour over gay rights row

Foote expressed his opinion after a Zambian court handed 15-years of prison sentence to two men involved in a sexual relationship. The court said that the action of the two men was "against the order of nature." There are many African countries in the region that restricts the basic rights of the LGBTQ community. Zambian officials and politicians criticised Foote's comment on the court's ruling. Foote hit back at them saying all they want is diplomats with open pocketbooks and closed mouths.

A State Department spokesperson said that the United States is recalling its ambassador because President Lungu doesn't want to work with him. The spokesperson also said that the recalling of ambassador won't harm the United States' relationship with Zambian people and added that the US firmly opposes abuses against the LGBTQ community. Governments have an obligation to ensure that all people have equal rights and enjoy universal fundamental freedoms.

The United States established diplomatic relations with Zambia in 1964, following its independence from the United Kingdom. Zambia saw single-party rule from independence until 1973 when it formally became a one-party state. In 1991, Zambia began adopting a multi-party democracy and a more liberalized economy. The United States and Zambia enjoy cordial relations. US goals in Zambia include reducing widespread poverty and building and sustaining a democratic, well-governed country that contributes positively to regional stability. United States' assistance to Zambia is robust, totalling close to $500 million annually.

