US Received 24,000 Afghans At Risk After Taliban Takeover, Says Dept Of State Spokesperson

The United States has taken in around 24,000 vulnerable Afghans who were evacuated from the war-torn nation after the Taliban captured control, said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. In a press briefing on Wednesday, 1 September 2021, Price not only reiterated the US’ commitment to ensuring the safety of Afghan and American citizens but also noted that from August 17 to August 31, 31,107 people have arrived in the US. Out of which, the US State Department spokesperson explained that 77% or 23,876 individuals are Afghans at risk.

Price said, “Since August 17th and through August 31st at midnight Eastern time, 31,107 people have arrived at – to the U.S. as part of this operation. So of that subset – which, of course, is just a small subset of the 124,000 – we understand that about 14 per cent are U.S. citizens, or 4,446; about 9 per cent are LPRs, 2,785; and the remaining 77 per cent – 23,876 individuals – are Afghans at risk.”

“And, of course, falling into that category are SIVs, other visa holders, P-1/P-2 referrals, and perhaps others as well. So it is fair to say that the vast majority of individuals who were evacuated as of August 31st fall into the category of Afghans at risk, and many of them will be SIVs,” he added.

‘Closer to 100’ US nationals in Afghanistan

In totality, the US has repatriated about 124,000 people to the US or to the third countries from Afghanistan before American troop withdrawal finally ended on Tuesday. Price also said that “closer to 100” US legal permanent residents are still in the South Asian country and are willing to leave. When Price was asked about the basis of the figure of people still in Afghanistan, the US official said, “Sometimes people register who are never in Afghanistan to begin with. So we whittled that universe down, but then we’ve also issued subsequent messages to Americans that they should follow these steps to ensure that they’re in our system.”

“So that is how we arrived at the ultimate figure of some 6,000, and the remaining 100 to 200 that’s likely closer to 100,” Price added.

Earlier, unwavered with the intense criticism against him over the chaotic end to ‘America’s longest war’ in Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden on August 31 said that the “real choice” that the government had was between “leaving” or “escalating” the situation. As the Taliban, which reconquered Afghanistan on August 15, celebrated the departure of US troops from the war-ravaged nation, Biden said in his first address after the withdrawal that he was not “going to extend this forever war” and “forever exit.” The US President also said that the decision to end the US mission of evacuation from Kabul airport was also based on the “unanimous recommendation” of his advisors.

