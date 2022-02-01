US Receives Russia's Response On Biden Govt's Security Proposals Amid Ukraine Tensions

Amid escalating tension between Russia and the United States, the latter has said it has received a written follow-up from Moscow on the Biden administration's security proposals. According to a report by news agency, Sputnik, the US State Department spokesperson, on Monday, confirmed they received a follow-up from Moscow and added the Biden administration would continue to consult allies including Ukraine to address the ongoing issues. "We can confirm we received a written follow-up from Russia. It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we'll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response. We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our Allies and partners, including Ukraine," the spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

Notably, a reply from Moscow came after the US and NATO recently sent proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the expansion of NATO forces to Ukraine. It is worth mentioning the reply from Moscow has vital significance as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to hold a telephonic call on Tuesday. It is expected that both the diplomats would continue their talks on the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Earlier last week, while speaking on the issue of NATO and the US proposal regarding the security arrangements, Lavrov said that the United States left the main question unanswered about the non-expansion of NATO towards eastward.

NATO deploys ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe last week

His response came after the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on January 24 said that they were putting in extra forces on standby and deploying more ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe amid fear of invasion. Earlier last week, US President Joe Biden asserted that Washington is weighing the deployment of troops, warships, and aircraft to NATO allies, reported news agency Sputnik. The heavy deployment came as US intelligence reports claimed over one lakh Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by President Putin. As per the intelligence report, the Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Putin, on multiple occasions, refuted the intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless". Also, the US sanctioned an additional amount of $200 million to Kyiv in a bid to boost its military power against Moscow.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP