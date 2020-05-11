COVID-19: US Records 20,241 New Cases And 733 More Deaths Within 24 Hours

The United States recorded over 20,241 new cases of the novel coronavirus and at least 733 fatalities within the past 24 hours, as of May 10, according to Johns Hopkins University. The new cases surged the total to 1,367,638 with over 80,000 COVID-19 related deaths across all 50 states, including the District of Columbia. New York accounted for the highest number of cases with 345,406 infections and 26,812 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 140,008 cases.

However, several states across the country commenced resumption of businesses after weeks-long coronavirus lockdown after protests broke out in places where stay-at-home protocols remained in place. In states, such as California and Michigan, residents demanded the lifting the drastic measures and urged the administration to allow movements, as per media reports.

Read: Michigan Reports Coronavirus Death Tolls Reaches 4,551

Read: Indiana Coronavirus Death Toll Goes Past 1,500 People

Worst-hit than Pearl Harbour

Earlier, US President Donald Trump reportedly said that the coronavirus outbreak impacted the United States harder than the 9/11 attack or the Pearl Harbour attack during World War II. Trump, while speaking to reporters at the White House, was quoted saying that the current pandemic has hit the states worse than the US has seen so far, adding that it should have never happened in the first place. Although, in what a separate development, Trump administration was reported to have “shelved” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on reopening the United States as the White House coronavirus taskforce, headed by vice-president Mike Pence, found its advice 'very restrictive', US media reports confirmed.

This is a big moment in America's history: opening up our Country again and rebuilding the greatest economy anywhere in the world 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RnCun2HxN6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 7, 2020

Speaking to a press conference, President Trump was reported saying that he’d build the greatest economy anywhere in the world, as well as, “People want our country to open up.” Further, he added, “Now, we want to do it in a safe way, we wanna make sure safety, you know all about social distancing and washing your hands and all of the things that we are supposed to do,” in a video address released by the White House. He has, however, earned backlash from the health experts, who felt that his administration was “opening up” the economy too soon as the US remains the worst affected country in the world, according to reports.

Read: Iowa Reports 11,959 Virus Cases, 265 Deaths Tied To COVID-19

Read: COVID-19 Resulted In 'biggest Negative' Shock To US Economy: White House

(Image Credit: AP)