US Records 2,700 New COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours As Trump Prepares To 'reopen'

As of April 21, over 2,751 deaths were registered in the United States within the past 24 hours according to the latest John Hopkins tally. With global confirmed cases of 2,557,795, the US accounts for 819,164 of the total cases, with nearly 45,340 fatalities from the deadly COVID-19 disease that spread worldwide. Furthermore, the sharp rise in the infections across several states was witnessed as over 40,000 new cases were detected between April 20 to April 21 by 8.30 local time at night, a Baltimore-based university reported.

As the death toll continues to spike in the US, the Trump administration reportedly announced that it was going to “ease up” social distancing protocols, meanwhile, “quickly” resuming businesses and lifting the restrictions. Trump announced while speaking at a press briefing that the ultimate decision with respect to the hard-hit areas will remain with the governors when his decision was strongly condemned in some states such as New York. Governor Cuomo bungled a hit at Trump with respect to massive budget deficits in the midst of the pandemic and said that he was “failing states”, according to US media reports.

Trump plans on "reopening" the US

In further announcements, Trump indicated at the daily press conference that the US was “past the peak” of the coronavirus pandemic and that the situation in the United States was making way for his plans to roll out revised guidelines to begin "reopening" the country. He was quoted as saying that the data of the number of confirmed cases and the death toll from the COVID-19 was “encouraging, and puts us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country,” according to international media reports.

The White House diplomat and the coronavirus task force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Brinx, said at the news conference that the COVID-19 data in the US showed was indicative that the nation was “improving” on the disease outbreak scenario, however, the Americans had to maintain certain guidelines such as social distancing to keep the momentum positive. She further added that at least 9 states recorded fewer than 1,000 cases and only a few dozen newer infection was detected in a day, as per the US media reports.

(With AP inputs)