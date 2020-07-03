COVID-19: US Records 55,000 New Cases In Single Day, Hits Daily Global Record

The United States has recorded more than 55000 new coronavirus cases on July 2 and hit a new global record as there was a spike in infections in majority of states. According to the John Hopkins tally, the daily virus figure stood at 55,274 late Thursday, surpassing its previous single-day record of more than 50000 cases. According to the reports, there was a huge surge in the coronavirus cases over the last few weeks and President Donald Trump was criticized for the handling of the crisis. Amid the huge surge in cases, it led many governors of the state to halt plans to reopen their states after strict lockdowns.

Trump criticized

According to the reports, the health authorities warned that there has been an increase in average daily new cases in the country along with a spike in hospitalizations. With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, several states in the southern part of the country have recorded a huge surge in the coronavirus infections.

United States is one of the worst-hit nations with President Donald Trump being heavily criticized for his handling of the crisis. He was also criticised for not wearing a mask in public despite his administration's recommendations. The COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the global economy and put many people out of jobs.

WHO warns people

While many countries have started lifting COVID-19 restrictions to kickstart the plunging economy, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has warned on June 29 that “we’re in this for the long haul”. The coronavirus contagion has now infected over 10.3 million people across the globe and has caused over half a million deaths but WHO Secretary-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that it is “not even close to getting over”. Nearly six months after the first coronavirus clusters were reported in China, the WHO chief noted that “the virus still has a lot of room to move”.

Image: AP